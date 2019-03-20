WEST RUTLAND -- Teens will have the chance to leave their mark on Rutland in stone, thanks to a stone-carving workshop hosted by The Carving Studio and Sculpture's free carving workshop this July.
From July 8 to July 19, students aged 13 to 19 will learn how to build a stone bench to be installed somewhere in Rutland County, while learning about stone lettering, architectural stone, sculptural stone work and a historical lesson on the Marble Valley region.
The workshop runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays, and lessons are not conducted on weekends. Only 10 students will be admitted to the program, and interested candidates may send a one-page essay about how the workshop would benefit them to info@carvingstudio.org, or CSSC Bench Project, P.O. Box 495, West Rutland, VT 05777 by May 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.