A local construction company received an award from the Rutland Economic Development Corp.
Casella Construction Inc. was named a Business Member of the Year in the Large Business category, according to a release from the company. The award was given at the Rutland Economic Development Corp. (REDC) annual meeting held Oct. 30 at College of St. Joseph Tuttle Hall Theatre.
Casella Construction owners John Casella II and Joseph Casella were there to accept the award along with Chief Financial Officer Robert Stedman, along with other company personnel.
“We are honored by the award,” said Joseph Casella in a release. “We have been pretty quiet about the growth that we have seen over the last five years. We are grateful to see our team recognized now. We have loyal, hardworking people who have been with us a long time. It really is their award.”
The company hopes the award will help recruit additional skilled employees.
“This shines a light on the opportunities that we have right here in the Rutland area,” said John Casella II. “We have people on our team who started with us with little or no experience as high school students. They have risen through the ranks to become superintendents independently managing multi-million dollar projects every year.”
