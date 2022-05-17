CASTLETON — The Select Board needs more information before it responds to a Planning Commission letter raising concerns about a proposed solar project off East Hubbardton Road.
Stone Mill Solar LLC made its initial filings with the Public Utility Commission for a 2.2 megawatt solar array last year. It’s been discussed a number of times at public meetings where residents and local officials have raised concerns mainly over aesthetics but also the use of agricultural land.
Monday’s Select Board meeting was a special meeting called to discuss a letter from Planning Commission Chairman Joe Bruno, dated May 12. “While the Planning Commission signed a Commitment by Stone Mill Solar, LLC to the Planning Commission dated April 12, 2022, further concerns were raised in specific areas that the PC expressed and did not feel that were addressed adequately,” reads the letter.
One of those areas was, “A line of credit held by the Public Utility Commission for the project as opposed to a surety bond. No-one could give a satisfactory opinion to members of the PC as to how a letter of credit would work if the Company filed for Bankruptcy. What would the value of the Line of Credit be worth if the company folds?”
Its second concern was the loss of agricultural land, while the third concern was the loss of property zoned for industrial use.
“And finally, how many more solar projects will the Town be required to have as we lose agricultural property and Industrial zoned lands,” was the last of the Planning Commission concerns.
Select Board Chair Jim Leamy said every board member had a copy of the commission’s letter and asked if there was a motion on what to do with it. He said if the town has a position on any of the issues raised by the letter, it should inform the Rutland Regional Planning Commission.
Selectwoman Mary Lee Harris was in favor of that option, at least initially.
“I find it ugly, I find it encroaching on Castleton,” she said of the solar project. “As a matter of fact, today I was approached to put my farm into solar. I think we better think this over more thoroughly before we say yes, go for it.”
Town Manager Mike Jones said he talked to the town attorney about the letter. They had no strong opinions other than the first Planning Commission concern, that being a line of credit versus a surety bond, would be a better question for an attorney specializing in bankruptcy.
Selectman Joe Mark said he read the April 12 agreement the Planning Commission signed with the developer and feels it limits the town’s options in this case.
“It seems like after a process of negotiation with the solar developer, the Planning commission had found acceptable the terms that were being discussed and literally signed off on that agreement saying they would not challenge this any further in the Public Utility Commission,” he said. “From my point of view as a Select Board member I think that is a significant limitation on our options at this point, and whether I like the proposal or not I’m not inclined to respond to the Planning Commission chair’s recent letter.”
Mark said he found the commission’s final point, about the proliferation of solar projects in town, to be an interesting one.
“I think we’re all curious to know what is the limit that can be placed on the proliferation of solar arrays in any town,” he said. “It seems like it would be appropriate for us or the Planning Commission to direct that to the Public Utility Commission to get some guidance from them or at least some sense of where they stand on all of this.”
In Vermont, solar projects are permitted by the Public Utility Commission, whose authority overrides local zoning bylaws. Several years ago a state law was passed saying if a town has adopted an enhanced energy plan it will have more say than normal in the state permitting process. Castleton does not have an enhanced energy plan.
“It’s a little bit scary to me … that it seems like we only have control over the smaller solar farms but have no control over these big ones, and that’s a concern to me, personally,” said Harris.
The board voted unanimously to table the matter until it could get more information.
