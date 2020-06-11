Castleton University will resume on-campus education for the fall semester but with an early starting date and an ending date before Thanksgiving, according to a posting by the university's interim president, Jonathan Spiro.
The message, dated Wednesday, explained that classes will end two weeks earlier than normal on Nov. 24 but that university officials are making up that time by starting a week early, on Aug. 18, and continuing classes through what is usually October break.
Spiro wrote that he was “pleased” to announce students would be returning to campus.
“As you know, the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to extend through the year and the arrival of students on campus will likely require a number of safety measures. Nevertheless, I am excited for students to return in August and our faculty and staff are working hard to ensure we can provide them with the best possible experience,” Spiro said.
During the second week of March, the members of the Vermont State College System, which includes Castleton, were directed to switch to remote instruction. At the time, there were intentions to bring students back in April but as Vermont's efforts to “flatten the curve” of the spread of the novel coronavirus and COVID-19 expanded, the decision was made to continue remote instruction through the end of the spring semester.
Spiro's message said Castleton was changing the start and end date of the upcoming fall semester to protect the health of the community.
“Public health experts are concerned about the potential spread of COVID-19 if large numbers of students, faculty and staff leave our area for the Thanksgiving holiday and then return to campus the following week. Accordingly, we will cease face-to-face instruction at Thanksgiving and students will not return to campus until the spring semester begins in January,” Spiro wrote.
Finals Week will take place the week after Thanksgiving, but exams will be given remotely.
The shift in the starting week and ending week of the fall semester was designed to give students the 15 weeks of instruction needed to receive their college credits.
Spiro added the elimination of the week off in October would further reduce the chance that students, faculty and staff would leave campus and return with outside infection.
The message stated students would receive further instructions as the planning progresses for the fall semester.
