CASTLETON - The future engineers, doctors, mathematicians and scientific illustrators of Vermont will get to trade in their last year of high school for a free year of college at Castleton University starting this fall.
Along with the Fine and Performing Arts Academy slated to open in the fall, Castleton will introduce its Academy for Science Technology Engineering Arts and Mathematics, the second academy at Castleton, brainchild of President Karen Scolforo to be led by a crew of mathematics and science professors at the college, according to Dean of Enrollment Maurice Ouiment.
“It's another pathway for students interested in the early college programming,” Ouimet said. “It's for students who aren't really sure, students who want to check out (the fields.)”
"We are committed to developing strong pathways for early college students that provide clear and realistic opportunities for them to excel in college and beyond," Scolforo said in a statement. "With each new initiative we introduce we are focused on making education more affordable, more accessible, and more practically applicable to the global workplace our graduates are entering."
The STEAM Academy is a one-year college education program free for high school students from Vermont, and modeled after the lower-tuition programs at Community College of Vermont so out-of-state students can attend part-time or full time for approximately $800 per course because of Castleton's Maple Award, Ouimet said.
“There are lots of flexible options for coursework,” Ouimet said. “It's not limited to a specific set of courses.
He said, "On average, the students will likely take 16 credits per semester, because a lot will be taking one course with a lab selection.”
Ouimet said the students will have access to most of the courses available to first-year college students and sophomores, and be able to substitute their senior year in high school for their first year at Castleton, providing an easy transition into their second year of college the next year, effectively eliminating a full year of education, Ouimet said.
“Each student will be in a unique situation in terms of what they need to complete their high school (diploma,)” Ouimet said. “We work with their high school to earn them their credits they need.”
“These programs create a specialized path for students to individualize their experiences with other like-minded students and serve as a springboard to a future of lifelong learning and rewarding careers,” Dean of Advancement Jeff Weld said Thursday.
The addition of the arts portion of the STEAM Academy allows students to participate in courses such as anatomical and scientific illustration as a part of their time at Castleton, Ouimet said.
Though all are welcome to apply to the STEAM Academy, only the tuition is covered for Vermont students, and those interested in living on campus will have to pay room and board, Ouimet said.
But all are welcome to apply, and Ouimet said staff members at Castleton are expecting approximately 18 students to take advantage of the Academy in its first semester, the average class size for most departments at Castleton.
“We don't have a cap right now,” Ouimet said. “It's kind of a wait and see. If it's an overly popular program, we'll take some measures to accommodate students.”
Ouimet said Castleton has already experienced success with its early college and dual enrollment programs, which have enabled qualified high school students the opportunity to experience college life and earn credits toward graduation and their higher education degree while still in high school.
“The early college program has been very successful for our in-state students, giving high school students a full year of credits, tuition-free,”Weld said. “These programs create a specialized path for students to individualize their experiences with other like-minded students and serve as a springboard to a future of lifelong learning and rewarding careers.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.