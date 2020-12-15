CASTLETON — In a split vote, the Select Board has approved a budget with a less than 1% increase.
The $3,4 million budget is $10,552 larger than last year’s, a 0.3% increase, said Town Manager Mike Jones on Tuesday. The board voted 3-2 to approve it at a regular Select Board meeting held the day before. Those voting no included board Chairman Jim Leamy and Selectman Robert Spaulding.
“I just felt that because of the economy and people being out of work and so on that the government ought to do its part to help out the situation by not increasing spending because when you increase spending, you increase taxes,” said Leamy on Tuesday.
Many local governments are looking to keep their budget tight this year, given what the COVID-19 pandemic had done to the economy since March.
Leamy said he was looking for a budget that was at least level-funded and wanted a 5% cut on spending. While he didn’t vote for the budget, he believes voters will approve it in March, given last year’s increase was a little over 2% and this proposed budget is close to level-funded.
Jones said townspeople won’t see any cuts to services because there weren’t any. Nothing major was cut from the budget.
“We cut in some places and added in others,” he said. “It was more of an exercise for me in scrutinizing past budgets and our actual (spending), saying we’ve been budgeting this amount for, let’s say propane for the new town office and now that we’ve been here for a couple of winters I was able to sit down and say we don’t need that much and cut back on that, even anticipating increases in prices.”
Some cuts were made to paving, though $39,000 had to be added back in, and the police department has reduced its part-time hours. Jones said he worked with all of the department heads to craft this budget and all feel they can do their jobs with that’s been proposed.
“There weren't a lot of cuts in big things, it was a culmination of a lot of little things being cut that got us down,” he said.
When he began the budgeting process he was working with a little more than a 2% increase.
Right now, the town has a $279,000 surplus, which is on par with what it’s been in past years. In the coming weeks, the board will have to decide what to do with that surplus. Usually some portion of it goes back to the general fund in order to lower the tax rate, but it’s also used to fund things the town will need. This year, it might go toward the matches on infrastructure grants.
“We’ve got a lot of projects coming at us fast and furious as far as grants go and we need to make sure we have our local share of those grants,” said Jones. “We’re talking about some large grants of $600,000 plus, so we can use some of that surplus to ensure we have our match and not pass that into a future budget.”
Some of those projects involve a new sidewalk from Drake Road to the Four Corners and on up to Castleton Healthcare. Another involves moving the sand and salt shed closer to the town highway garage, and another will address aging stormwater infrastructure in the village.
“We’ve had problems with flooding people’s basements on Seminary Street, backing up and flooding the library lawn, so we want to move forward with that grant and try to resolve these 200-year-old drains made of stone,” said Jones. “What’s happening is a lot of trees weren’t there when they put the stormwater drain in, now the roots have grown into those. There’s no pipes, it’s just stone drains and the roots are blocking them.”
Also, the town wants to apply for a Better Connections grant, which will link its downtown center with its neighbors. The town applied last year, but was denied. Jones said it would be a big deal to get that grant.
Leamy said Jones and the department heads did a great deal of work to get the budget as low as it is, adding that the board has yet to discuss how the surplus will be used.
“I would certainly like to see some of it go into stabilizing the tax rate,” he said. “How much remains to be seen. Certainly a portion of it should go back to the voters.”
