CASTLETON — An upcoming meeting on the use of herbicide in Lake Bomoseen is looking more like a formal debate between those for and against.
At Monday’s Select Board meeting, the ground rules for what’s expected to be a well-attended, lively discussion were talked over. The board had already decided to give each side an hour to make its case. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. April 27, at Castleton University auditorium.
For the past several months there’s been debate around Lake Bomoseen about the Lake Bomoseen Association’s application to the state Department of Environmental Conservation to use an herbicide called ProcellaCor in the lake to control milfoil, an invasive aquatic plant. The permit hasn’t been granted yet. Information on the application can be found at bit.ly/0317App, the department’s website.
According to the lake association, there’s more milfoil in the lake now than in years past. Sam Drazin, interim president of the lake association, has said there’s been no decision to actually use ProcellaCor, and there’s a great deal of misinformation being spread about the association’s intentions.
Opponents of the herbicide say it will hurt the lake’s health overall, that ProcellaCor hasn’t been well-tested, and there are better ways to control milfoil if it’s even that big of a problem.
Select Board member Joe Mark had a number of suggestions for the format of the meeting. One of his recommendations was to break the two one-hour blocks into four.
“I think it would be preferable to break it into two blocks for each party,” he said. “I think this is almost something that’s taking place as a debate, and the pro and the con usually get to alternate so they have the opportunity to comment on or disagree with some of the points that the other side had made.”
Some time should be set aside for those who don’t fall into either camp, said Mark, though he figures most people will be on one side or the other.
He suggested a coin flip to see which side went first, but later in the meeting it was suggested that those representing the herbicide application be the ones to begin the debate, since what they’re proposing is the matter being questioned.
The board expects there to be a large number of people wishing to speak.
“I’d like to suggest that people who plan to speak sign up when they come in so there is some type of order that we would follow, and that the leaders on each side structure it so that we will remain within the time limits that have been established,” said Leamy, adding that people should also not repeat things that have already been said.
While this is a Select Board meeting, the board decided to ask Town Moderator Michael Finnegan if he’d be willing to run it.
Town Manager Mike Jones said people will also be able to participate via Zoom. He’s paid to have the town’s Zoom account upgraded so it can host up to 500 people.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.