CASTLETON — A date and time has been set for a public meeting about the use of herbicide in Lake Bomoseen.
After a discussion with the public, the Castleton Select Board set April 27 for the meeting. It’ll be at 6 p.m. at the Castleton University auditorium. Each side, for and against, will have an hour to make their case.
Select Board Chair Jim Leamy said the intent of the meeting is for the board to hear as much information as possible. He doesn’t expect the board will make a decision that evening.
The issue has been a topic of debate in the Lake Bomoseen community for several months now. The Lake Bomoseen Association has filed an application with the Department of Environmental Conservation to use ProcellaCor, an herbicide, in the lake to control the amount of milfoil.
Sam Drazin, interim president of the Lake Bomoseen Association, has said that no decision to use ProcellaCor has been made and that a great deal of misinformation about the association’s intentions has been circulated.
Opponents of the herbicide have been to select board meetings in towns around the lake urging them to oppose the herbicide permit. A rally was also held last month in Castleton by those in opposition. People against the herbicide say ProcellaCor is largely untested, would harm the lake more than help it and isn’t necessary to control milfoil, an invasive plant species that’s been in the lake for decades. They dispute the lake association’s claims the milfoil is getting significantly worse.
People at the Monday board meeting in Castleton were concerned about the time the board would take in reaching a decision.
Leamy said the state won’t act before the town. The town has been told that the Department of Environmental Conservation will take up to four months to release a draft permit which the public will then have a one month period to comment upon. There would also be a public hearing on the draft permit.
People can submit comments in writing on the matter now, if they so choose. The department’s website, bit.ly/0317App, has information about the application and how comments can be submitted.
Leamy said the board has yet to take a position on the matter. He noted that not taking a position at all is an option. He said several times that the board would want all the information available before reaching a decision.
The Town of Hubbardton was originally a co-applicant on the lake association’s herbicide filing, but voted to withdraw its name after reconsideration.
The Town of Fair Haven recently sent a letter to the lake association voicing its opposition to using ProcellaCor.
The letter, dated March 22, reads in part: “Vermont’s lakes, rivers, streams and forests contribute to our state’s natural beauty. They contribute to our local economy by drawing tourists from around New England, and as Vermonters, they are part of our shared culture; we hope to preserve these natural features for many generations to come. As such, we, the Fair Haven Select Board, urge the Lake Bomoseen Association to find a way to control the milfoil in the lake without using harmful herbicides that could have unknown long-term negative effects on the ecology of the lake and the surrounding environment.”
keith.whitcomb @rutlandherald.com
