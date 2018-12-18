CASTLETON — The town officially denies allegations of sexual discrimination made against it in a lawsuit filed by a former police officer in September.
Former Castleton Police Officer Cheri McDermott, through her attorney James G. Levins, of the Rutland firm Tepper Dardeck Levins & Fitzsimons, filed a complaint in U.S. District Court against the town and its police chief, Peter Mantello.
The town and Mantello, through their attorney Kerin E. Stackpole, of the Burlington firm Paul Frank + Collins PC, responded Tuesday denying allegations that McDermott was treated unfairly because she’s a woman and that her firing was done under pretext. Stackpole also filed a motion asking the court to dismiss count one of the complaint: discrimination under the federal Civil Rights Act.
The second count in the complaint alleges the town and Mantello violated the state’s Fair Employment Practices Act.
According to McDermott’s complaint, she was hired as a police officer by the town in 2005. Mantello was hired as police chief in September 2014. She claims Mantello has said he doesn’t believe women should be police officers, that he said he had a three-year plan to get rid of McDermott, that he and the town discriminated against her because of her gender, and that McDermott was disciplined more harshly than male officers who allegedly committed infractions.
In the complaint, McDermott said she reported to Mantello that a male officer wasn’t recording his hours correctly and was being paid for time he hadn’t worked. She claims her investigation into this was used as a pretext to fire her, which the town and Mantello deny.
The town and Mantello admit that McDermott reported this, but, “... before (McDermott) made these statements Mantello received complaints from another officer indicating that (McDermott) has surreptitiously, and without authorization, accessed another officers’ employee mailboxes and viewed their timesheets. Mantello met with (McDermott) to discuss (McDermott’s) inappropriate conduct. Only after admitting that she engaged in this inappropriate conduct, did (McDermott) state that she was concerned that another employee had inaccurately reported time,” reads the response.
The response says McDermott violated the department’s policies by, “... among other actions, viewing documents in other employees’ mailboxes without authorization to do so; accessing another officer’s time sheets; taking and sending images of those time sheets using her private cellphone; stealing, misappropriating, and/or converting to her own use another officer’s personal property; engaging in the unauthorized use of information from the (Vermont Incident Based Reporting System) and disseminating such information over an unsecure network in violation of her VIBRS User Agreement; and defying an order from Mantello to cease engaging in her unauthorized ‘investigation’ into another officer.”
McDermott’s lawsuit also alleges that the town gave false information to the town of Killington, which McDermott said prevented her from being hired there. Castleton and the town deny this as well.
Stackpole’s motion to dismiss count one of the complaint centers around Mantello personally. In her motion, she argues the law in question doesn’t apply to individuals. The motion requests the count be dropped against Mantello.
Neither Stackpole nor Levins returned calls seeking comment on Tuesday.
