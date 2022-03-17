CASTLETON — The Select Board will host a public hearing, either in late March or early April, on the use of herbicide in Lake Bomoseen.
For the past several months there’s been a debate in the lake area over the Lake Bomoseen Association’s (LBA) application to use ProcellaCOR on the lake to treat milfoil.
That application is still being considered by the Department of Environmental Conservation, which at some point will publish a draft decision which will then be open to public comment. Visit online at bit.ly/0317App for information and updates.
Sam Drazin, interim president of the Lake Bomoseen Association board of directors, has said that no decision on the use of ProcellaCOR has been made and that the association is gathering information and holding public hearings on the subject.
That has not stopped people from speaking out against the use of the herbicide. Earlier this month, a rally was held in Castleton where scores of people demonstrated against the use of herbicide in the lake.
On Monday, Bob Stannard, who has owned a camp on the lake since August, spoke to the Castleton Select Board asking it to publicly come out against the use of the herbicide.
He noted that the town of Hubbardton has withdrawn its name from the herbicide application, which it co-signed with the lake association.
Fair Haven Town Manager Joe Gunter said Thursday that the Fair Haven Select Board plans to discuss the topic at its regular meeting later in March. He’s been asked by the board there to research the matter.
According to Stannard, a resident of Manchester, the lake association’s assessment of the amount of milfoil in the lake is overblown and the studies it has cited showing its growth are flawed.
“Talk to people that really know our lake and you’ll hear that milfoil comes and goes,” he said, reading from a letter he addressed to the board. “It was a lot worse when it first arrived about 40 years ago than it is today. Milfoil, a non-native plant, has been in Vermont lakes and ponds for about 60 years. Longer than most people who live on the lake today. In all likelihood it reached its maximum potential years ago. We’re being led to believe that there’s suddenly an explosion in the growth of milfoil just over the past few years.”
Those opposed to the use of the herbicide say that ProcellaCOR is too new an herbicide to have been tested properly, that it may harm organisms other than milfoil, and even then it won’t eradicate the problem. They maintain that other control methods can and should be used instead.
Stannard said the community would like to have a meeting about how to manage the lake, but for that to happen the association has to withdraw its application to use ProcellaCOR.
“However, that meeting can only take place after the LBA withdraws its application and removes any reference to spraying,” he said. “We can not, in fairness, expect to have a fair and rational meeting as long as the threat of spraying is being held over our head and is still in play. Remove spraying from the application and then and only then can we have a real dialog as to the true extent of the milfoil problem and how best to manage the lake without using toxic chemicals and with the full support of this community.”
Select Board Chair Jim Leamy said the board has taken no position on the issue and is still gathering facts, therefore it wasn’t going to make a decision that night. The board will, however, hold a public hearing. Members discussed a few dates in late March or early April, saying they would post the date, time and location later once it was decided.
Leamy noted that the state’s application process involved public comment. He also noted that no town, person or association owns Lake Bomoseen, rather it’s owned, and theoretically managed, by the state.
Board member Joseph Mark said based on past experience, he would expect the state’s draft permit to be issued within three or four months from the date the application was filed, which in this case was late January.
