CASTLETON — A member of the American Legion post in Castleton is the fourth woman to be elected department commander for the state of Vermont.
Catherine Tester, of Crippen Fellows Post 50, was elected in June at the American Legion Department of Vermont’s annual Department Convention, held this year at American Legion Post 31, Elks Lodge 345; and Moose Lodge 1122 in Rutland.
Tester said as department commander, she’ll lead the American Legion Department of Vermont for a one-year term. There are 67 American Legion posts in the state with 9,500 members all told. The group works with American Legion Auxiliary, Legion Riders and Sons of the American Legion.
Tester’s husband, John Tester, was the first male veteran in Vermont to join the American Legion Auxiliary. She said the auxiliary was traditionally open to the female spouses of male veterans, but recent changes have opened it up.
She said she’s served as county commander, district commander, area commander and vice commander.
Tester said these are normally one-year terms, but no elections were held during the pandemic, so previous office holders all have served two years.
“My motto is, have a goal for tomorrow, a plan for today, and remember the lessons of yesterday,” she said, adding that as department commander, she’d like to focus on the legion’s youth programs as well as help posts that struggled during the pandemic. The pandemic restrictions limited many legion activities and fundraisers, and while many still volunteered and held events when they could, many more had a tough time.
“If we work together we are a stronger voice and a stronger force to help the children and youth of our communities, and to help our veterans,” she said.
Tester grew up on a dairy farm in Pennsylvania. She had no immediate relatives in the service except for one cousin. She’d been interested in the Marine Corps even before meeting with a recruiter, who convinced her to join at the age of 17.
“I signed up for three years thinking I would come back to work on the farm, but no, I really enjoyed the camaraderie, and I really loved the Marine Corps, so I served for 15 years,” she said.
She went to boot camp at Parris Island, South Carolina, was stationed in Washington, D.C., at Camp Smith in Hawaii, an air base in Tustin, California, and finished as a gunnery sergeant in San Jose, California, with a reserve unit. She worked as an administrator keeping track of marine’s records.
“It was very different from being on the farm in Pennsylvania. It opened my eyes to a lot of different things. Not that I led a sheltered life, I did travel with my parents, but it showed me there was more outside the world of dairy cows, and that I could make a difference in the world,” she said.
At 59, she has had six children. One she lost a few years ago. One of her sons is a marine who left the corps, another who spent six years in the Army before going to school on the G.I. Bill, another who went to Norwich. Her daughter is a senior at Castleton University studying to become a music teacher.
She came to Vermont in 2004 and joined the American Legion as a way to volunteer, something she did a lot of in California.
Other officers elected in June included Thomas Scanlon, of Post 27 in Middlebury, who is now senior vice commander; Jeremy Revell, Squadron 19 in Bristol, detachment commander of Sons of The American Legion; Brian Massey, Jr., Squadron 3 in Montpelier, is senior vice commander; Lou Furry, Post 7 in Hardwick, was elected director of the American Legion Riders. Mark Cloutier, also of Post 7, is assistant director. Francisca Cech, Unit 3 in Montpelier, is department president of the American Legion Auxiliary; and Kelly Donaldson, Unit 49 in Fair Haven, was elected department vice president.
