A Castleton man who confessed to possessing a gun at the time he was participating in the federal drug court for being a felon in possession of a gun, was sentenced in federal court on Wednesday to have his prison sentence extended by a year.
Leon Russell, for whom no age was given in federal court documents, was arrested and charged in U.S. District Court of Vermont in February 2017 with being a felon in possession of a gun and distributing heroin.
A sentencing memorandum filed on behalf of the government said Russell pleaded guilty to both charges in July 2017. He was released to inpatient treatment at Valley Vista.
After completing treatment, Russell was admitted to the federal drug court in August 2017 with conditions that included a prohibition against possessing a gun.
Russell attended drug court through November 2017.
“On Nov. 20, 2017, law enforcement learned from an informant that Russell had been distributing heroin, including to individuals who were attending outpatient treatment,” said the memo, written by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan Ophardt.
Law enforcement was also given photos showing Russell engaged in drug activity on Nov. 18, 2017.
Based on the new information, Russell was sentenced in April 2018 to five years in jail.
Ophardt explained the charge for which Russell was sentenced this week began when a New York City police officer, Miguel Soto, was shot in June 2018.
The gun used had been stolen from a Rutland man. Three people, Kenneth D. Stone Jr., 30, of Rutland, Jennifer R. Griffin, 45, of Pittsford, and Gregory R. Miller, 33, of Rutland, were charged, convicted and sentenced because of the incident.
But the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated how the gun got from Rutland to New York City and found information that indicated Russell had been involved.
In December 2018, Russell admitted to ATF agents that he had a gun around that time but denied it was the gun used to shoot Soto.
He said he asked his girlfriend to throw his gun in the river when he was arrested at the end of November 2017. Ophardt, whose memo asked that Russell be sentenced to two years, pointed out that Russell had also been convicted of a 2009 burglary of the American Legion Post in Castleton.
He asked the court to consider the danger probation officers were in when they checked on someone who possessed a gun while he was under a court order not to have weapons.
Richard Bothfeld, a Burlington attorney who represents Russell, asked that any jail time imposed on his client run at the same time as his five-year prison sentenced so he wouldn’t be imprisoned for any additional time.
Bothfeld argued that Russell had volunteered the information he possessed a gun in 2017 even though it wasn’t the gun ATF agents were tracking.
The sentencing memorandum submitted by Bothfeld also included information about Russell’s long-term drug addiction that started when he was around 15.
“Being an addict is a day-to-day process and addicts do make bad choices as well as good ones on the path to sobriety and sticking with treatment,” Bothfeld wrote.
Russell’s 12-month sentence from this week will be served after the 30-month sentence from 2018.
