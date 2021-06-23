WEST HAVEN — A Castleton man is dead following a head-on crash on Route 22A Wednesday
State Police said at 11 a.m. they were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash where it was determined that William S. Wade, 78, of Petersburg, New York, was in the southbound lane driving a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado when he crossed the center line and hit a 2016 Subaru Legacy being driven in the northbound lane by Gary J. Sweeney, 69, of Castleton. Sweeney didn’t survive. Wade was taken to Rutland Regional Medical Center in Rutland with minor injuries. Both vehicles sustained heavy front-end damage.
Police said Sweeney was wearing a seat belt, but didn’t know if Wade was as well. The weather was clear and road conditions were dry.
The investigation into the crash remains open. Anyone with information is asked to call troopers at the Rutland barracks at 802-773-9101.
