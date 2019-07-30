CASTLETON — The newest extension of Castleton University’s nursing program received accreditation from the New England Commission of Higher Education for its Bennington campus slated to open for the fall semester, according to college officials.
The opening comes as experts at Community College of Vermont and CU say a nation and statewide nursing shortage has some medical facilities struggling.
Chief Academic Officer Jonathan Spiro and program director Dr. Angela Smith agreed that the accreditation legitimizes the program, established with the closing of Southern Vermont College earlier this year, creating a new location for Castleton University’s four-year nursing degree. Vermont Technical College’s nursing program in Bennington will occupy the same building.
Spiro said in a previous interview the shared space will create a southern Vermont hub for nursing education.
So far, renovations are going well for the fourth floor of The Mill, formerly the home of the radiology and X-ray programs. The machines have been moved out, and there’s fresh paint being applied to the walls for three full-time faculty, several part-time faculty and more than 30 students enrolled for the fall, 25 of whom are coming over from Southern Vermont College.
“We hope to double that number over the next few years,” Spiro said.
Castleton has worked alongside Southern Vermont Medical Center to find licensed, degree-holding staff to teach one day a week at The Mill, for which Southern Vermont Medical Center will reimburse for one day of work.
“Now, they belong to both of us,” Smith said. “There’s three clinical rotations, three different courses — adult health 1 for medical surgical nursing and obstetrics for maternal and newborn.”
Smith said they’re still on the lookout for a part-time obstetric faculty member who is available to teach in clinical education.
The seamless transition from the Allied Health Preparatory Certificate at CCV, part of its STEM studies associate of science degree, for which students can complete 32 to 35 credits, a full year of coursework equivalent to three semesters before they enter their bachelor’s program of choice.
Additionally, students who choose to work at Southern Vermont Medical Center — while they’re working toward their degree, and afterwards will be reimbursed for their tuition by the hospital, Spiro said.
“Southern Vermont Medical Center is what they call a magnet hospital,” Spiro said. “Eighty percent of nurses have the four-year bachelor’s degree...(and) the hospital is willing to guarantee jobs to our graduates as a part of a four-year program.”
Kevin Dailey, vice president of administration and chief human resources officer at SVMC, said the hospital doesn’t anticipate an overstaffing of nurses anytime soon and would be prepared to offer 10 to 20 nurses positions at SVMC upon graduation.
“If we can grow our own nurses here, and educate them here and do their clinical work here, hopefully some of them will stay and have a career here,” Dailey said. “We’re going to put all of our energy into our decision to come here.”
The guaranteed loan repayment and employment could not have come soon enough. Smith said nursing shortages have medical facilities investing in traveling nurses, which cost the medical facility more money than a long-term nursing staff member, and the impermanence can leave gaping holes in staff schedules.
“If you can deal with blood and bed pans, now is a great time to get into nursing,” said Barbara Richter, coordinator of teaching and learning at CCV in Rutland.
Spiro, Richter and Smith stressed the opportunity available to anyone pursuing a nursing degree, and Richter said she sees the nursing programs and options available expanding, including more work-study programs that allow students to acquire nursing certifications before they officially graduate and work at medical facilities while they study. “We’re hurting pretty bad,” Smith said. “There’s 3,800 positions that will be vacant in the next five years. ... The median age is 55 for nursing in Vermont. There will be thousands of vacancies in the next few years. ... One of the reasons we have such a hard time keeping faculty is because there are so many options. It’s the most respected profession in the country.”
With a four-year nursing degree, graduates can go into a multitude of fields that can take them across the world, onto cruise ships, into the classroom as an educator or as a traveling nurse.
Along with this summer’s revitalization of The Mill location, Castleton’s nursing educators have planned for a potential master’s degree program — still in early planning stages — with an ideal launch for the fall semester of 2020.
Especially now that Castleton, CCV and Vermont Technical Center will haul some of the load once towed by Green Mountain College, College of St. Joseph and Southern Vermont College.
“It’s full-steam ahead because the way to survive is through growth,” Spiro said.
katelyn.barcellos@rutlandherald.com
katelyn.barcellos@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.