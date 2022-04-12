CASTLETON — The Castleton University professor in charge of coordinating the school’s cannabis studies program said Monday the school is hopeful voters will change their minds about retail cannabis sales in town.
“We have a real interest in what’s happening in Castleton and the region and we are in full support of legalizing retail cannabis in the town for lots of different reasons,” said Philip Lamy, professor of sociology and anthropology at Castleton University. “Most importantly, we hope to be a part of this as a university teaching courses, educating and training the next generation of students and current generations of people out there who want to be involved in this industry.”
Lamy is the program coordinator for Castleton University’s cannabis studies certificate program.
At Town Meeting Day, Castleton voters said “no” to allowing retail cannabis. Vermont law requires that towns “opt-in” before retail sales can be allowed. Janet Currie, a former Castleton Planning Commission chair and owner of a hemp farm in Orwell, petitioned to have a re-vote on the retail cannabis article.
The vote will take place Wednesday with polls opening from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the fire department.
Currie says she wants to open a retail cannabis store in Castleton. She’s been holding informational meetings of her own in the past few weeks. The re-vote required the town to host its own informational meeting, which it did Monday. Lamy and Currie both spoke and fielded questions from the few people who showed up as well as from the Select Board.
She said the Vermont Cannabis Control Board is the governing entity for cannabis in Vermont. She follows its meetings and believes it has created a regulatory system that’s less complex than what’s found in other states, but is still fairly stringent.
“So if the vote passes, and I’m able to open a store, anybody from the Cannabis Control Board, that’s who oversees all the retail and all the manufacturing, all the processing … they have a right to walk on your farm or walk into your store and look at your plants at any point at any time without notice,” she said.
One person asked if allowing retail cannabis in town would allow other drugs to become legalized.
“I don’t think that’s going to happen anytime soon,” said Lamy. “As we’re seeing across the country there is a movement to recognize the medicinal psychological potential of plants like psilocybin mushrooms … other drugs like ayahuasca, LSD even, but these drugs, which are much more psychoactive than marijuana, are being considered principally for medical use and to be prescribed by doctors outside of marijuana, so I don’t think that’s going to be happening really anytime soon.”
How retail cannabis products will be taxed was also questioned.
Currie said any cannabis product sold in Vermont will have a 20% tax on it. Of that, 6% is the normal retail sales tax, while the remaining 14% is a state tax on cannabis. What happens with that 14% tax, including how much will come back to towns that have opted-in, is being debated in the Legislature now.
According to Lamy, retail cannabis will add jobs to the area. The university has placed a number of interns with Currie’s other businesses and seen them go on to get jobs in the cannabis industry.
Currie has said that if she’s allowed to open a retail cannabis store, she plans to have a cannabis nurse on site to field questions people may have about how cannabis interacts with other medications. This person would not provide medical advice, nor would the store have anything to do with prescriptions. According to Currie, those with medical cannabis prescriptions would likely go to a medical dispensary, since they would not be charged sales tax there.
“We feel, at the university level, Castleton University with our professional program, we’re going to be very much involved in this, sharing information, providing expertise, taking in expertise from people like (Currie) and others and really being very much about this whole industry,” said Lamy. “I don’t think there’s going to be too many towns in Vermont who are going to have a university providing a cannabis studies program and be able to utilize our local resources right here in Castleton.”
Currie said her “Let’s Talk Cannabis” meetings have been well-attended.
“I think it was definitely good for me to have these and make it very informal so people could come in and ask questions,” she said Tuesday. “It’s just educating people and debunking the myths that older people have grown up with, and I think that’s really important. I think education about this is going to change the perspective of people dealing with health issues.”
