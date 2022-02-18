CASTLETON — The proprietor of a local quarry who had his blasting license revoked over the summer didn’t show up to a state Deparment of Public Safety meeting Thursday that was required to be held for him to get his license back.
About 15 irritated neighbors, however, did.
Police Chief Peter Mantello said he fully expected David Camara Jr. to attend the meeting, but would move ahead with it all the same. For about an hour, Mantello heard from the quarry’s neighbors about damage to their houses and water infrastructure, incidents of large rocks landing on their properties, and alleged failures by the quarry to warn them before a blast is detonated.
Neighbors of the Blissville Quarry and Mill, operated by Vermont Unfading Green Slate Co., have had issues with it for years, reporting several times instances where large stones from blasting operations traveled long distances, landing near people and damaging property.
The last incident, which led to Camara’s license being pulled, was at about 1:15 p.m. July 16, According to Public Safety Commissioner Michael Schirling investigators found “several large pieces of slate embedded in the grass and multiple smaller pieces of slate distributed throughout the resident’s yard and garden. One rock was embedded into the fencing of a dog pen.”
Schirling noted that one rock was found to have weighed approximately 25 pounds that traveled a “good distance” from the blast zone.
That rock, according to Mantello, landed a third of a mile from the blast site, but to clear the 100-foot berm nearby it likely went half a mile through the air to get that far.
“I don’t want to take this lightly. I also want to see businesses thrive in this community. This isn’t about shutting people down, this is about public safety, for me. Because all it takes is that one rock, and that last blast came close, it could have killed somebody, absolutely,” said Mantello. It was 27 pounds. A 27-pound rock would annihilate somebody. That was disconcerting.”
Mantello noted that it appears the quarry has hired other people to conduct blasting operations there, as the blasts have continued since July.
“Basically, my biggest concern is how many times over the years this has happened, and also how many different blasters have caused the same issue. It’s not just one, there were multiple ones back there,” said Jayne Nicklaw, whose husband, Larry Nicklaw, said he was nearly hit by a large stone from the July incident while doing yard work.
“And also the other thing that concerns me is, nothing has been done and after the amount of times fly-rock has flown out, there are procedures they could do like covering the blast that would mitigate the fly-rock,” said Jayne Nicklaw. “And also my other concern is, they’re going to be notifying us, but are we supposed to run, maybe make a bomb shelter and hide? They have to be doing something a little more than calling us, they’ve got to do something to mitigate the rock-fly.”
Roger LaDuc said he doesn’t see fly-rocks often, but has concerns about damage to his well and septic system. All of those present at the meeting said they had well water and all reported having problems over the years they believe is connected to the blasting.
“Yesterday at 12:15 they let off a blast that rattled the windows,” said LaDuc. “And as far as this notifying people, like Jayne said, what good does it do? You hear the siren go off, do you put your helmet on or run for cover, or what do you do? That’s nothing, that’s a cop-out as far as I’m concerned.”
Bob Lambert agreed, and asked if it was possible the quarry blasters could be limited as to how much explosives they’re using per blast. His question came up again later in the meeting. Select Board member Michael Holden said that is possible through Act 250 regulations. He said he used to work for a company in West Rutland that set off a charge one day that was heard in Florence. After that, it was limited as to how much explosive it could pack at once.
Mike Reedy said he also used to work for a blasting company and believes the people at this quarry are using too much explosive, especially for slate.
As he’s been investigating this, Mantello said, he’s noticed a pattern of nothing being done and wants to change that. There have been four or five recorded incidents in a span of 10 to 15 years with three incidents occurring in the past 10.
Mantello couldn’t say whether or not this meeting would count towards Camara getting his blasting license back. He said the Department of Public Safety is overseeing this. Adam Silverman, spokesman for the department, said Friday that the people who would know that aren’t available until next week.
Attempts to reach Camara Friday weren’t successful.
Mantello said he would draft a letter summarizing this meeting and send it to Camara after those present came in later to sign it. All agreed to this.
“I thought about how we would have a sense of closure, because I know that’s not there. I really wanted (Camara) to be here to listen,” said Mantello. “No one wants to hurt anybody, but it’s important for what we do with victims and perpetrators; sometimes you have to hear that, you have to hear a victim say, this was wrong.”
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.