CASTLETON — The university has received a sizable grant to help refurbish the historic Granger House.
Castleton University announced Thursday it was awarded $200,000 from the Alma Gibbs Donchian Foundation.
“I am grateful for the generous support of the Alma Gibbs Donchian Foundation," said Castleton University President Dr. Karen M. Scolforo, in a statement. “The Granger House is an important historic landmark and this grant is a key piece for the University to move forward with this project.”
Once the Grange House renovations are complete, the building will serve as the home for the school’s president as well as be a center for campus community and philanthropic events.
According to the university, the Federal-style house was designed and built by Noadiah Granger circa 1800. It’s been on the National Register of Historic Places since 1979. It was acquired by the university in 2012.
“Aunt Alma — and all of her siblings — went to Castleton when it was the Normal School, and she remained fond of it until her death,” said Holly Hitchcock, director of the Alma Gibbs Donchian Foundation and Alma's niece, in the statement. “She would particularly approve of the intended re-use of the truly wonderful Granger House as the president's house.”
The current university president home is slated to become an Early Childhood Lab, which will launch in 2020 and benefit early childhood education teaching programs the university offers.
