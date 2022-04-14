CASTLETON — Voters once again rejected a ballot article allowing retail cannabis sales in town, this time by 15 votes.
The results of Wednesday’s vote was 275-290, with the article failing. It was first voted on at Town Meeting Day, where it failed 306-351.
The article may be on the ballot once again come November, said Janet Currie, a former chairwoman of the Planning Commission who plans to open a cannabis business in town and has been advocating for the allowance of retail sales.
“It’s not a big deal, because we’re just going to move forward with our Vermont Cannabis Products which is our wholesale business,” she said Thursday. “I don’t need retail votes for that and we’ll just put it back up on the ballot in November.”
Per Vermont law, towns have to vote to “opt-in” before retail sales can occur within their borders. Other types of cannabis businesses are allowed, however, though they still need local permits and licenses from the state Cannabis Control Board.
Currie hosted a number of public forums leading up to the re-vote, which she petitioned to have.
“My phone has been blowing up this morning because I obviously told people we missed it by 15 votes,” she said.
According to the Cannabis Control Board’s website, it can’t issue retail licenses until Oct. 1, though it can begin accepting applications on Sept. 1. Other types of cannabis licenses can be granted sooner.
