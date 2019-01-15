CASTLETON — Castleton University will welcome 15 permanent residents to campus thanks to two grants awarded to the Upward Bound program this fall.
But they’re not students: The combined $80,000 will pay for programmable robots, as well as four 3-D printers and at least 10 miniature computers for STEM programs (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) in Upward Bound, giving 123 students from Rutland High School, West Rutland High School, Poultney High School, Fair Haven High School and Mill River High School, as well as several in Washington County, the chance to experience the latest in STEM technology.
“They’re a one-time grant,” said Jennifer Jones, director of the Castleton’s Upward Bound program. “We decided to invest in equipment that would last through the rest of our regular grant period.”
The two grants paid for four 3-D printers, each valued at $700 apiece with carts purchased to transport them, Jones said.
The grant also covered Raspberry Pi computers — 10 to start — at $200 apiece, for summer courses in which students can attach robots to sensors that monitor water and air quality, Jones said.
“They’ll learn how to code with them,” Jones said. “We’ll have a course this summer that will focus on the Raspberry Pi, and one on 3-D printers next summer.”
Also on the shopping list: 15 programmable robots, valued at $150 each, that students will be able to pit against one another in obstacle course competitions, Jones said.
“It gets them engaged in the future,” Jones said. “It shows them that (STEM) jobs are within their realm of possibilities.”
The remainder of the grant money is being used to pay instructors to come to the school and teach how to use the new technology, as well as math major Brandon Bailey and biology major Megan Nadler as STEM mentors for the high school students accepted to the program.
“We need to create aspirations,” said Dean of Advancement Jeff Weld. “There’s a focus on STEM nationwide. We need to be focused on those jobs that will be created in the future, and this will make it much more accessible for the students once they graduate.”
Also new to the program — a Teaching Through Technology or T3 Alliance Grant, which translates directly into equipment and training for Raspberry Pi and 3-D printing, and will eventually pay for Castleton’s purchase of drones in about three years, Jones said.
“(The T3 grant) is more restrictive, but it’s a great opportunity for faculty and students,” Jones said. “They’re easy and exciting ways to get students interested in technology. It’s like fun and games, but they’re actually learning computer code. And who doesn’t want to learn how to play with a drone?”
Though the Upward Bound program directly benefits high school students through their weekly programs and 6-week summer initiatives, Jones said the university will also use the new technology, especially in its blossoming 3-D printing club that Jones said is going to help train staff and faculty on the new equipment.
“The sky is the limit (for Upward Bound),” Jones said. “We just doubled our program from 60 to 120 students, and we’re always trying to figure out ways to add more students. Hopefully, with the next grant cycle we can get even more to participate.”
The federally-funded program through the university, which also serves Whitehall, Granville, Hartford and Salem high schools in New York, is open to students beginning 9th grade and creates opportunities for them to stay on college campuses, take college courses and even acquire paid internships throughout summer through their school where they’re paired with a local professional to experience STEM careers in real-time.
“They spend three summers with us, and meet with us after school,” Jones said. “For one Saturday every month, they meet on campus. It helps the transition (from high school to college). They have so much experience and information.”
Jones said 92 percent of the students stay for the duration of the program and reap the benefits of TRIO grants through the USDA, which collectively bring in more than $9 million to Vermont.
“This is aligning with our mission to make education affordable and accessible for all,” Weld said. “We’ll benefit from having those students on campus. ... I think there’s no secret out there that Vermont’s population is declining in that age group. We have great graduation rates, but some of the continuation rates aren’t so good. We want to make sure students are preparing for the jobs of tomorrow.”
