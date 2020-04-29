CASTLETON — Castleton University President Karen Scolforo announced late Wednesday night that she’ll be resigning from her post May 31.
Scolforo made the announcement at a special meeting of the Vermont State College System Board of Trustees. The meeting was held via Zoom.
Prior to her announcement, the board had accepted by unanimous vote the resignation of VSCS Chancellor Jeb Spaulding, who’d announced his intent to resign.
“It’s certainly been an honor to serve as president of Castleton University and it’s definitely with a heavy heart that I share my decision that my last day will be May 31,” said Scolforo. “I think the most important thing right now is that we remain focused on our students, which is why we’re all here. They must remain the focus of our work every single day. We can’t lose sight of it for even a moment. And I know that as Castleton moves into the future and offers expertise and sound judgement in terms of reconfiguration and innovation to help the system move forward, one thing is for certain, and that is that Castleton will succeed.”
She said she found a great team when she joined the school and its faculty has helped her become a better leader.
“I was planning to announce my decision in the morning to my team first, so I didn’t actually do a formal announcement until that all just happened, so there it is,” said Scolforo. “The circumstances that have occurred over the past couple of weeks have put me in a position where I feel that I can’t lead at the same level. I don’t want folks to be distracted by trying to understand some of the decisions that have been made, because we don’t have time for the distractions. I have every faith in this team and I am really disappointed because I had made a commitment to stay at Castleton for a long time. I think I’ve shared with people that going through the challenges with COVID-19 my little mantra has been, it’s forcing us to stand still and appreciate what we have, and there’s just so much that I have to appreciate about being at Castleton University and its campus, so I’m deeply disappointed to share my decision.”
