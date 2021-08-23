The Select Board is becoming increasingly irritated with the owners of the former Diamond Run Mall over security issues at the site.
At its Aug. 17 meeting, the board voted unanimously to send a letter to BAI Rutland LLC, a subsidiary of Zamias Services Inc which owns the mall. The letter outlines the board’s concerns and asks that the company send a representative to its Aug. 31 meeting.
Several board members wish to take stronger action than sending a letter. Chairwoman Mary Ashcroft and Selectman Joe Denardo said they wish to check the property’s Act 250 permit to see what it requires for on-site security.
“I will also say that as a result of our comments at the last meeting, the President of Castleton University has been in touch with me and would very much like to attend the meeting on August 31, because they are tenants up there in the back part at Spartan Arena,” said Ashcroft.
The board’s main issue with the mall is the amount of time town police are spending there addressing calls.
The board included in the letter to BAI several photos taken inside the mall showing damage done to the floors and walls, as well as graffiti. The photos indicate some people are using it as a kind of indoor skateboard park.
The letter also includes a series of what appear to be Facebook comments of people discussing how easy it is to access the mall and how there are no signs warning people off. Some of the posts appear to lament the damage being done to the site.
The last time the board spoke publicly with the mall’s owners was in late July when it talked to Michael Sternberg, the property’s manager. The board had been hoping to hear from Joe Anthony, president and CEO of Zamias Services Inc, but he wasn’t present.
Sternberg was asked then about security at the mall. He told the board he’s in close contact with town officials and responds to issues when they’re raised. The board appeared less than satisfied with his answers then and was open about being frustrated at the Aug. 17 meeting.
“I will say one thing, these folks are less than forthcoming with us on everything to do with that place,” said Selectman Joe Denardo. “They have been nothing but a pain.”
Selectman and Town Health Office John Paul Faignant said he’s been receiving complaints about the place and doesn’t believe a locked gate to secure the entrances would be asking too much.
Selectman Don Chioffi agreed, saying the mall was a $30 million project when it was built and can afford better security. “I mean, if individual property owners can afford to put that on their properties, fairly expensive properties, here, there, and everywhere, then I’m sure a $30 million project wouldn’t be too much to ask to have that put there,” he said. “Especially when we don’t know, nor have we been told, what the time frame is on the future development of that property and we’ve been asking…”
The mall’s owners have been tight-lipped about the mall’s progress on redevelopment, though they have said housing, hospitality, and entertainment are the three most likely industries to come in.
Diamond Run stopped operating as a mall in late 2019 following years of decline. During the pandemic it has played host to several food distribution programs and generally made itself available to any pandemic-related need the state might have had.
Town Police Chief Ed Dumas said if access to the entire property is restricted, Castleton University should be involved, as it uses the Spartan Arena.
Ashcroft said more conversations should happen with Castleton and the mall’s owners. She would like to review the Act 250 permit, though Chioffi said he recalls the security requirements for the property being reduced by the board some years back.
Spiro said Monday that he plans to attend, possibly remotely, the meeting on Aug. 31. He said Castleton University owns the Spartan Arena, which is connected to the mall by a sealed off annex. There’s been no damage done to the inside of the arena in connection with the mall vandalism, he said, likely because the arena is being used and has security measures in place. Spiro said there has been damage to the arena’s exterior from people in vehicles spinning their tires.
