CASTLETON — The new children and young adult librarian is thankful to be switching from a staff of about 80 to something closer to three.
Sharon Lovett-Graff, of Poultney, said she started her new role at Castleton Free Library the week of Thanksgiving, and that she’s, “thankful to have a new job and thankful to be in the sweet town of Castleton.”
She and her husband moved to Poultney recently, where they purchased a former church, now converted into a home.
“We’re longtime city-folks so we’d always loved Vermont, we spent many summers coming to Vermont camping and that type of thing, and just had a pandemic-midlife crisis and were just looking for a change with COVID, so we just started looking around in Vermont and ran into the town of Castleton, saw this really cool property, and here we are,” she said.
Lovett-Graff is from New Haven, Connecticut, where she spent 20 years working at the New Haven Free Library.
She holds a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education and master’s degree in library science. Lovett-Graff said her time in New Haven saw her in many roles, from children’s librarian, to branch manager, to senior administrator.
“It was big. We had five libraries. We had about 80 employees. It’s lovely to be on a staff of three. It’s a nice change,” she said.
She said her husband works in publishing and can do so remotely, leaving the couple free to put down new roots where they liked. Lovett-Graff said working at the larger library during the pandemic made them feel like they wanted a change.
“I missed working with the public,” she said. “As an administrator you’re kind of locked away in an office.”
Lovett-Graff said she sees the job of librarian as encompassing the work of a teacher, friend, social worker, and member of the community’s welcoming committee.
The Castleton library is facing two big challenges right now, she said. One is that come spring, it will begin renovations that will see an elevator installed and accessibility increased.
“That’s a big deal,” she said. “So, physically to prepare the space for that is a big job and a big challenge because there’s a lot of old materials that need to be moved, or moved to make space for the construction, and I think another challenge is trying to bring life back to the library after COVID.”
Recent weeks have seen a surge in COVID-19 cases nationwide, Vermont included. The increase is attributed to the omicron variant.
“We don’t have a lot of foot traffic, and how do we bring it back?” said Lovett-Graff. “Enticing people with great materials and great events, programs for kids and teens, for adults, making people feel safe.”
