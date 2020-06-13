Castleton University will resume on-campus education for the fall semester, but with an early start date for classes and ending before Thanksgiving, according to the university’s interim president, Jonathan Spiro.
The message, dated Wednesday, explained that classes will end two weeks earlier than normal at Castleton University, on Nov. 24 but that university officials are making up that time by starting a week early, on Aug. 18, and continuing classes through what is usually October break.
“We are thrilled at the prospect of having our students come back,” Spiro said Friday.
According to the message, the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to extend through the year but having students return to campus is expected to require a number of safety measures which are being developed by faculty and staff.
During the second week of March, the members of the Vermont State College System, which includes Castleton, were directed to switch to remote instruction. At the time, there were intentions to bring students back in April but as Vermont’s efforts to “flatten the curve” of the spread of the novel coronavirus and COVID-19 expanded, the decision was made to continue remote instruction through the end of the spring semester.
Castleton is making unusual changes to the start and end date of the upcoming fall semester.
“For public health reasons, we cannot permit our students, and our faculty and staff for that matter, to leave the state for Thanksgiving, which is traditionally a five day holiday for us, and then have them return to the state after Thanksgiving. We’re concerned about students, and faculty and staff, unknowingly taking a virus with them to their hometowns and then, of course, unknowingly returning back to our campus with some virus they picked up in, wherever they are, Connecticut, New Jersey, California, Texas and so forth,” he said.
The staff needed to meet two goals: providing 15 weeks of instruction so the students could receive college credit and end classes early enough that students will not have to return after Thanksgiving.
Finals week will take place the week after Thanksgiving, but exams will be given remotely as they were at the end of the 2020 spring semester.
In addition to the pandemic, another change affecting students is the increased social consciousness, largely visible through the response to the killing of George Floyd and the support for the Black Lives Matter movement.
“It is my fervent hope that students will return to the campus in the fall with a new sense of social responsibility. I’ve been very frankly discouraged as some of the apathy I sometimes encounter among our students with regard to social and political issues. I hope that Black Lives Matter will galvanize our students to think about history, politics, current events and their responsibility for addressing social ills,” Spiro said.
The college president added that he doesn’t think it will be that difficult to “have a protest and wear masks at the same time,” when asked about the kinds of mass gatherings that happen at demonstrations.
“I have every confidence that our community can deal with that. I don’t think it’s going to be that difficult for — It’ll be different, but not difficult — for our students to hold some meeting of some club and be able to observe social distancing regulations,” he said.
According to Spiro, Castleton officials expect to have the typical number of students and won’t reduce the student body to accommodate social distancing.
“It’s still early so we don’t know for sure yet but clearly there will be lots and lots of safety measures and regulations. They will almost certainly include such things as limiting the number of students that are allowed in a classroom,” he said.
The directives from the administration of Gov. Phil Scott will determine how much of a classroom’s capacity can be used, with the current direction that 50% can be used, but some questions will have to clarified like whether student desks can be arranged in a circle for group discussion, how much space needs to be between students and what kind of masks must be worn.
“Nobody knows what safety regulations will be in place. We have a whole range of contingencies in place, a whole range of protocols in place, depending on what the health situation is in August,” he said.
Planning for student life in the dormitories is a “massive undertaking,” Spiro said. CU staff have been talking about issues like social distancing, contact tracing, testing, quarantining and cleaning.
Spiro pointed out there is little time to make so many systemic changes in order to make the campus safe for students, faculty and staff. Classes start Aug. 18 but student athletes arrive at CU about 10 days earlier.
“We have hundreds of athletes coming to campus in early August, and we have to have everything worked out by then, and it’s very challenging because the regulations from the state evolve week by week,” Spiro said.
The students collective efforts to make their living space healthy, working with CU staff, will given them a chance to have a “great opportunity for students to be responsible, to become adults, to have agency over their own lives.”
He also pointed out the measures are expensive, requiring personnel to administer tests and provide extra cleaning.
“All that costs money and even just the tests themselves cost money and the masks themselves cost money and the cleaning supplies themselves cost money. We’re doing this in an environment where we’re strapped for cash anyway in the (Vermont State College System.) so it’s really, really challenging. I happen to find it very creative work and interesting work but it’s work that no university has ever done before,” he said.
