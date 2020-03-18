Bishop Christopher J. Coyne announced Tuesday that as of Friday, all regularly scheduled public celebrations of the Catholic Mass, sacraments and devotions in Vermont are suspended until further notice.
Baptisms, funerals and weddings may take place but attendance will be strictly limited to immediate family members.
Priests of the Burlington diocese will continue to celebrate Mass privately for their community and the church.
Coyne said in a prepared statement the decision was made following the advice of local public officials and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or CDC, guidelines to limit gatherings to 10 people. “While this is a difficult time for the faithful, we must all do our part to ensure the health and well-being of the larger community by helping prevent the spread of COVID-19. We will continue to monitor the situation and make changes as necessary,” he said.
Plans are moving forward to “live-stream” a local celebration of the Mass daily beginning on Sunday.
Details will be posted to the Diocesan website at www.vermontcatholic.org/covid=19 for all viewing options, resources to keep Sunday Holy and the latest updates.
The release said parish offices, Vermont Catholic Charities and parish churches will be open although the churches will be operating according to their scheduled hours. Diocesan offices will be open with limited staffing. Parish food kitchens and soup kitchens will be open but only for takeaway service.
Catholic schools, the parish religious education schools and the Perpetual Adoration Chapels will be closed
“My motto, ‘Trust in the Lord,’ has gotten me through many difficult times,” Coyne said. “Lean on the Lord and know that He will guide us through to better days.”
