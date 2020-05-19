When schools were shut down for in-person education and educators began to teach remotely, the change affected public schools and Catholic schools like Christ the King School in Rutland.
Lila Millard, principal of Christ the King School said the last day of in-school teaching was March 17.
“That was a Tuesday. That was the last day there were actually students here in the building. Starting that Wednesday and through the rest of that week, teachers worked on plans individually for their classes, in small groups depending on what grade level they were, and preparing plans for teaching remotely,” she said.
CTK has 195 students and 20 teachers with others serving on the support staff.
From fifth grade to eighth grade, the students have Google Chromebooks that Millard said made things simpler for teaching the older students the existing CTK curriculum remotely.
The middle school teachers have been using Google Classrooms, a platform Millard said they planned to continue using even after in-person teaching returns because they found it easy to use and effective.
For younger students, CTK teachers created packets of work, intended to take the student through the week, which were picked up by parents every seven days through a system designed to minimize contact. Parents were dropping off their children’s work while picking up new materials.
The plans were developed by staff members at CTK but Millard said the principals of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Burlington talk frequently and share ideas and resources.
Millard said this was CTK’s original response, and pointed out the school was operating this way by March 23, less than a week after in-person instruction ended.
The goal at CTK was to do more than maintain students but to continue advancement of their education.
“It looked a little different depending on what grade level you were in but specifically in grades kindergarten and up, it was always new teaching. We weren’t worried about trying to maintain. We know there are going to be some gaps and some delays when we come back in the fall just because it’s difficult to teach remotely through all levels,” she said.
Teachers at CTK have added to the tools they used and adapted the technology they have to meet students’ needs as they become more comfortable and confident. Millard said they have used video to provide lessons and used other programs to meet with students one-on-one or as a group, depending on the need.
Teachers working with younger students try to have a virtual group meeting at least once a week. Millard said educators believe that’s important because unlike the older students who go from class to class for different subjects, the younger students are always together.
“In the much lower levels, like our pre-K three, our pre-K four, kindergarten and first grade, each of those grades actually has a Facebook group that all of the parents have (joined.) They (the teachers) post videos on lessons, daily lessons, like doing their daily meeting and everything so that kids can see the teacher, continuing to do what they do in the classroom,” she said.
Millard called the parents of CTK “phenomenal” in their support of the school and their children’s education.
“There have been some bumps. There always are in doing something that we’ve never tackled before to this degree, but we’ve all worked through it and the parents have been super-supportive and super-engaged in what their kids are doing no matter what grade level they’re at,” she said.
Teachers are using different means, participating in group videos, completing assignments, using their Chromebooks and similar means, to monitor attendance. Millard said the teachers are reaching out to families if they find a student is struggling with attendance.
CTK officials are looking at ways they might be able to honor the students who are graduating from eighth grade, the highest class level at the school.
“We have a lot of ideas. The middle school teachers and I, in connection with Monsignor (Bernard) Bourgeois at Christ the King Church, because that’s where we do our graduation, we have some thoughts and some projected idea. But I’m hoping to wait a little bit longer, maybe we can amend those and have (a graduation),” Millard said.
No decisions have been made about what will be done for the 13 students in the eighth-grade class and some of the plans may change if the state allows gatherings of slightly larger groups. The current limit is 10 people or less.
patrick.mcardle
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.