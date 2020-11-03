Law enforcement and state officials are urging caution today for early morning voters, as weather forecasters are calling for more snow after a similar snowfall on Monday morning resulted in more than 45 crashes statewide.
Conor Lahiff, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Burlington, said the office had been tracking two separate weather events — the one on Sunday night into Monday morning and another expected to start Monday night into Tuesday morning, Election Day.
“We are expecting the snow to be fairly widespread through the overnight hours, more so toward the north but there will be some in higher elevation areas toward the Rutland and Windsor County, as well into Bennington and Windham which will get some snow, too. We are expecting the majority of it to be done into the 7-8 a.m. hour, with the exception of the highest peaks and the mid-slopes northward,” he said.
Lahiff said the Monday snow brought about one to three inches; this morning he said he’s expecting about the same in the Rutland area, with the possibility of some snow-covered roads. The bulk of the snow in the area is expected in places that are at an elevation of 1,500 feet or higher.
In Washington County, Lahiff said he expects about three inches in the southern part and closer to five inches in the north. Going even farther north inbto Lamoille County, snowfall might fall into the four- to six-inch range.
Sgt. Jay Riggen, with the Vermont State Police’s highway safety division, said police responded to 46 crashes from about 5:30 a.m. to mid-afternoon on Monday around the state — but mostly in northern and central Vermont.
On Monday morning, a power outage provided a pre-winter warm-up for emergency generators in the area of Berlin located just off Interstate 89.
The lights flickered for 45 seconds at Central Vermont Medical Center as the generator kicked on shortly before 9 a.m. and the same was true at the municipal office building on Shed Road and Berlin Elementary School.
The Berlin Mall hadn’t yet opened before power was restored at 9:35 a.m., ending a brief outage that a spokesperson for Green Mountain Power said affected 365 customers in the Berlin Four Corners area.
Gusting winds that caused a tree limb to hit a power line were blamed for the brief outage that affected traffic signals at some key intersections, but was otherwise uneventful.
“The common thread between of all of these was some factor or combination of factors regarding driver error,” he said.
There were no serious injuries or deaths around the state, but Riggen said the accidents created a “very complicated morning commute all the way through the day with traffic disruptions.” Some of the crashes involved tractor-trailer or delivery trucks that required significant time to remove from the roadway.
By “human error,” Riggen explained, law enforcement officers didn’t just mean what a driver did behind the wheel, but could also include driving a vehicle without putting on snow tires, or driving a vehicle with windshield wipers that aren’t working as they should, or with worn blades.
Lt. Kevin Geno, of the Rutland County Sheriff’s Department, is a member of the Governor’s Highway Safety Program. He recommended slowing down and leaving enough space between the vehicle you’re driving and others on the road.
“Human being error causes crashes. Road combinations may contribute to an incident happening, but it’s either a failure on the part of the driver to do something or a failure of their action,” he said.
Every year, during the first snow and ice events, police say they deal with an “explosion of motor vehicle problems until people re-learn that ice is slippery, snow is cold and we have to allow ourselves extra time while we’re driving.”
Riggen urged people not to think about their vote today until they had arrived safely at their polling place.
Geno said many Rutland drivers already are aware of certain road areas or bridges that were likely to be affected during snow or ice and could either plan another route or to leave enough time to get past a treacherous spot safely.
Eric Covey, chief of staff for Secretary of Staff Jim Condos, said people in his office are hoping many Vermonters have taken advantage of the mail-in ballots so that there would not be a bottleneck at the polls today.
“We want to encourage all voters who have not yet voted to plan ahead and make a voting plan for (today), so they can get to the polls safely and participate in our democracy,” he said.
Both Geno and Riggen reminded drivers that when they get to the polls, there might be more pedestrians in the area than normal, so an even greater measure of caution is recommended.
Not all the immediate weather forecasts are winter-like. After today, Lahiff said, the forecast for Wednesday is mid-40s to low-50s.
“But then Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday, they’re all warming,” he said. Look for temperatures back in the 60s and low 70s later this week in some quarters of the state.
Reporter David Delcore contributed to this report.
