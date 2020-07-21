Beginning in the fall, students at the Community College of Vermont will have four additional certificate programs available to them.
The new certificate offerings are: afterschool and youth work, cybersecurity fundamentals, information technology, or IT, service desk specialist and pharmacy technician.
The Community College of Vermont, or CCV, already had 14 certificate programs to provide credentials that prepare students for the workplace or further education. Most certificates can be completed in one year.
In a statement, CCV Academic Dean Deborah Stewart called enrolling in a certificate program a “great way to advance or get started on a career.”
“Most of the courses are discipline-specific in order to prepare students for the particular work they’ll be performing. In addition, CCV’s certificate programs are stackable. This means that students can take the courses they complete in the certificate and apply them to the relevant associate degree program,” Stewart said.
CCV offers 11 associate of arts and associate of science degrees and 23 of CCV’s 29 certificate and degree programs can be completed fully online.
CCV’s fall semester begins Sept. 8.
