The Community College of Vermont will be open for the fall semester, but many classes will be online or have a “strong online component,” according to Tapp Barnhill, dean of academic center administration
Barnhill said administration for the Community College of Vermont (CCV) met last week to develop plans for September.
“Basically, in the interest of insuring the well-being and safety of all of our learning communities throughout the state, but also, I think this is important, to bring clarity and certainty to our students, and to our faculty, we really have chosen to expand our virtual presence,” she said.
Barnhill broke down the classes into three types.
In hybrid classes, students will have online instruction but may come to the campus to do a science lab project or a studio art piece as part of a blended model of learning.
In synchronous and asynchronous classes, there will be online-only classes. A student can participate at any time if enrolled in asynchronous classes. Synchronous class take place during specific days and specific times.
The instructor and students take part in the class live, so they can interact with the instructor and each other, but they do so using a computer and a program like Zoom to get a live experience but from a remote site.
For the flex classes, students are working with the faculty independently.
“These are all classes that have a really big digital footprint,” Barnhill added.
Barnhill said one of CCV’s special strengths is offering online education, which the college has been doing for more than 20 years.
“As our students return, they’re going to be working at mostly remote-type of learning modality that’s going to provide some flexibility, some certainty, some value,” she said. “Most importantly, still we’ll be able to incorporate that small interactive experience that is expected in a CCV classroom.”
Barnhill said she was part of a Return to Campus committee, with more than 15 colleges and universities represented. The committee discussed the best way to resume classes and bring students back to campus.
The conversations and ideas shared allowed the committee to make recommendations to Gov. Phil Scott.
Barnhill said the committee started by acknowledging the uncertainties and disruptions around higher education at a time when Vermont is still in a state of emergency in order to flatten the curve COVID-19.
Planning for CCV’s fall semester, Barnhill said staff expected changes, would be needed for students, faculty and staff to return to campus.
The various schools would need to implement policies for recently-needed steps such as social distancing, wearing masks, checking on-campus wellness and increasing sanitation because “profound” behavioral changes would be needed to keep everyone as safe as possible, she added.
“What we had to do was balance the perceived risk of the situation, and not just our perceived risk but that of what our faculty’s opinions might be — and that of our students as well — and we had to balance that against our ability to return to normal,” Barnhill said.
“When I say, ‘return to normal,’ that’s in one of those little air quotes up there, because we know that on-ground classes will be far from normal. We’re just not in a normal time.”
An advantage for CCV is generally smaller class sized than in some other Vermont colleges. Most of the classes have 16 or fewer students and the duration of a class is usually about 2 hours and 45 minutes.
But Barnhill said having class sizes wouldn’t make CCV immune from changes.
“One of the important components of CCV is really that interactive experience that people have in a classroom,” she said. “But when you’re talking about a face-to-face classroom, even things like breaks during that time, small groups, hands-on activities, other core teaching methods that people rely on and are important will have to change. They’re going to have to evolve in a different way.”
Barnhill said she “would be surprised” if the CCV buildings, like those in downtown Rutland, were open to the general public. She said there was an expectation that faculty and staff would work on-campus and said plans were being made that would allow students who needed to use something like an art studio or computer lab to enter for those reasons and not just for the purposes of attending a class.
The Community College of Vermont did not have a commencement at the end of the 2019-20 academic year. Barnhill said college officials has instead invited graduates to the 2021 commencement.
The fall semester will start on Sept. 8.
