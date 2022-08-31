“I want to live somewhere I feel safe.” This is a common feeling expressed to us at the Chamber & Economic Development of the Rutland Region (CEDRR) by many families when they discuss their interest in moving to Rutland County.
In 2016, the Real Rutland regional marketing campaign was launched after identifying the need to increase our workforce and overall population in Rutland County to support business sustainability and growth. Since then, over 100 people have moved to the area by way of our Real Rutland Concierge Program.
This summer, we held a Real Rutland Weekend Getaway Contest, randomly selecting five households to host at the end of this month for a long weekend. To our surprise, almost 450 people applied from all over the country. Households were required to connect with us through Zoom to explain why they are thinking about moving to Vermont and how this weekend getaway could help them make that final relocation decision.
The households we randomly selected are visiting from California, Texas, Illinois, North Carolina and New York City. Every family told us Vermont offers a better quality of life. Living in this area immerses them in nature, the pace of life is slower (in a good way!), and there is an actual shift in seasons. Many people in big cities say living in the hustle and bustle is fun in your early 20s, but after five-plus years, it wears on you. Vermonters have a relaxed way of life, we set boundaries, spend time doing the things we love, and know the importance of getting fresh air.
Part of that quality of life is the community aspect Rutland County embraces. Households currently raising a family or thinking about starting one say they are looking for more land for their kids to run around on and for school districts that genuinely care about their children. Those who live in large cities say they want to know their neighbors, enjoy small concerts in the local park, and attend community celebrations.
Everyone we spoke with said Vermont is a top option because it is safer than where they live now. People living in big cities point out that an increase in crime has made them decide it is time to leave, even if they have lived in that area their whole lives and have family there. Occasionally in Vermont, a tragic event makes statewide news, but where many of these households live, these incidents are weekly, if not daily.
During some of the video chats, there were legitimate tears from the households looking into leaving their current state because of the political climate. According to the households that applied, Vermont is seen as an accepting state of the LGBTQ+ community, women’s rights and open to discussing differing views. After the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, we saw a significant increase in people applying for the Real Rutland Weekend Getaway and the Real Rutland Concierge Program.
People view Vermont as a safe haven in which to raise their families. They love how we work together. We may not all agree on community issues, but we discuss the problem in depth because we are passionate about where we live. We work to make our hometowns better and work to ensure our neighborhoods are safe. We may complain about some issues that take place locally, but when we reflect on our lives, we know how great it truly is to live in Rutland County. And, if you ever question your choice to live here, just talk to someone who doesn’t.
If you are interested in learning more about the Real Rutland Weekend Getaway, please email Olivia Lyons at olivia@rutlandeconomy.com.
If you are new to the area and would like to be part of the Real Rutland Concierge Program, or would like to be a Concierge Volunteer, email Karly Have at karly@rutlandeconomy.com.
Olivia Lyons is the Communications and Marketing manager at the Chamber & Economic Development of the Rutland Region and lives in Rutland. Karly Haven is the Real Rutland Concierge coordinator at CEDRR and lives in Rutland.
