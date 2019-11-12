PROCTOR — Renovations to the increasingly popular Proctor Skating Rink Building are complete and there will be a celebration Friday to start the winter season.
Megan Cannucci, chairwoman of the Proctor Parks and Recreation Committee, said in a Tuesday interview that the renovations are extensive and wouldn’t have been possible without all the donations of time, equipment and money. The committee has provided an additional grant for just less than $16,000 from the Mortimer Proctor Trust.
The skating rink is an outdoor rink, but beside it is a building that people use to put on skates, use the bathroom, buy food and engage in activities. Cannucci said until this year, the rink was closed in the warmer months, but she and fellow committee members approached the Select Board earlier this year about having it open year-round.
“We got the grant in September,” Cannucci said. “We got everything except the bathrooms.”
From 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, a grand reopening party take place to celebrate the beginning of the skating season and all the work that’s been done there. Part of the celebration will include macaroni and cheese, and chili cookoffs. Contestants should bring their entries in by 5:15 p.m. with voting and tasting at 5:30 p.m.
The committee’s goal was to make the ice rink building an inviting space where the community could gather regularly. The effort has been a great success, she said. This summer has seen indoor and outdoor movie nights, game nights, dances and other activities. They were enjoyed by people attending nearby baseball games all summer as well. “When there’s lights on, kids are here,” she said.
The inside has been opened up and new cabinets, skate racks and counters have been installed, plus some other donated amenities such as a popcorn machine. Mike Knowles did the cabinets, Brian Cannucci, Megan’s husband, built the skate racks. Kitchen and Counters, a business in Clarendon, donated the countertops and Proctor electrician Jeff Patch did some electrical work, which included installing outdoor lights as well as cameras so people inside the building can monitor what happens on the rink.
Andre Greb will work to get ice on the rink once it’s cleared of snow and cold enough.
Cannucci said the committee is grateful to all those who have donated and volunteered. Many of the helpers have been local school children. She said the committee is always in need of help. Prospective volunteers can contact her at 774 238-6195, or by emailing megancannucci@yahoo.com.
The committee plans to approach the Select Board at some point to talk about building a playground next to the rink. There’s room if some trees are cleared, Cannucci said. The long-term goal is to have a recreation center for the town.
The Mortimer Proctor Trust is a fund managed by People’s United Bank, which releases funds twice a year to town nonprofit groups. Entities apply for funds, and the applications are then reviewed by a committee.
