PITTSFORD — A new cell tower is being proposed on Oxbow Road, part of a federal effort to improve emergency responder communications.
It was brought up at a Select Board meeting last week by Selectman David Mills, who said the Planning Commission is scheduled to talk about it at its 7 p.m. meeting on Thursday.
He said he’d been asked if the Select Board would be calling for public hearings.
“It’s certainly up to you folks whether you want to conduct hearings,” said Town Manager John Haverstock.
“We had some interest in the general population about this project, but at the same time there’s a relatively limited role that the local host town plays with regard to these types of projects.”
Permitting for the tower, and others that are part of the federal initiative, is going through the Public Utility Commission.
Ed Bove, executive director of the Rutland Regional Planning Commission, said towers and modifications to existing towers, have been proposed in Benson, Killington, Pittsford and Mount Holly by AT&T.
According to documents on file with the Public Utility Commission, which grants or denies applications for “certificates of public good” for public utility projects, a tower was approved in Benson in July, while a modification to an existing tower was approved in Killington later that month. The towers proposed for Pittsford and Mount Holly have not yet had full applications filed yet, but each has filed a 45-day notice document.
Bove said the cell towers will provide cellular phone signals for all uses, but will dedicate some of the service to emergency responders. The regional planning commission has sought county-wide emergency cell coverage map for Rutland County from AT&T, but has yet to receive it.
According to the 45-day notice filed for the Pittsford project, in 2012, Congress created the First Responder Network, widely known as FirstNet.
“FirstNet was given the mission of building, deploying and operating the first high-speed, nationwide wireless broadband network with spectrum dedicated to public safety,” reads the notice, filed by Daniel Crisp, an attorney with Downs Rachlin Martin PLLC, a law firm working on behalf of New Cingular Wireless, which does business as AT&T. It explains that AT&T was awarded a bid contact to do this work with the cell towers.
According to the filing, the Pittsford tower is proposed to be 140 feet tall. The one in Mount Holly, according to a separate filing, is 10 feet shorter. Each tower has had its own docket.
“One thing we can do, which one resident has asked us to do, is use our interested party status to ask for a second balloon test, which we could then publicize so people could see it on another occasion how visible this thing would be from various vantage points in town,” said Haverstock at the Oct. 16 Select Board meeting.”I’d be happy to put the whole discussion on the board’s agenda for the Nov. 6 meeting. Maybe we’ll have some input from the Planning Commission about what they thought about it at their meeting as well.”
Mills said some have suggested the new towers being built to look like pine trees. He said they’re still recognizable as cell towers, but are less noticeable.
“I think people in town are just beginning to hear about it,” said Mills, asking if what information the town has can be made available for people who come in asking about the project.
Haverstock suggested asking the developer to come to a meeting at some point in the future to talk about it.
