WALLINGFORD — State Police said they stopped 15 people Tuesday during a special patrol targeting people driving while using their cellphones.
From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. troopers stationed at the Rutland barracks were in Wallingford, Clarendon and Rutland, focusing “their attention on individuals who were operating while texting and/or using a portable electronic device,” according to a statement from Vermont State Police Sergeant Luke Hall.
Troopers wrote 11 tickets and six warnings. One person was screened for alcohol impairment as troopers saw them consuming alcohol while driving. Their blood-alcohol level was under the 0.08 percent limit, but they were issued several tickets.
