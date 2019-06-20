Next Friday, Rutland student artist Lea-Or Tooti Zarfati-Eirmann, who soon might be a juried artist at the Chaffee Arts Center, will be the first artist to be featured in the Chaffee's new student arts room, said Sherri Birkheimer Rooker, marketing and Art in the Park director.
“I wanted to have student art in the Chaffee all year round,” Rooker said. “She's going to be our first one.”
Starting next week, the former kitchen of the Chaffee mansion will be solely dedicated to the work of young adult artists, Rooker said.
Rooker's not the only one who reached out: Zarfati-Eirmann said she's been contacted by five or six people, including radio stations, hoping to speak with her after an article was published in the Rutland Herald on Tuesday about her work being taken down at Mill River Union High School.
Rooker even said an artist member of the Chaffee offered to pay for a one-year membership for Zarfati-Eirmann as a juried-member artist at the Chaffee.
“It's not really surprising, but it is really appreciated,” Zarfati-Eirmann said. “It definitely spread very far, but at the same time it makes sense because of what happened."
Zarfati-Eirmann's mother, Zohara Zarfati, said she was contacted by Andrea Varney, who connected her with Rooker.
“As a mother and educator, my wish is that the issue will continue to be a point of discussion respectfully without bashing people,” Zarfati said. “It's OK to have a different opinion.
(Otherwise) we're heading away from democracy. ... It's important to teach them the collective thinking.”
But artists aren't the only ones reaching out to Zarfati-Eirmann: Abena Hutchful, Youth Free Expression Program coordinator for the National Coalition Against Censorship, a 50-year-old organization based in New York City, said the school district had no grounds to take Zarfati-Eirmann's work down.
“Our organization is dedicated to First Amendment advocacy,” Hutchful said. “We work in schools, libraries and cultural institutions to defend freedom of expression for youth and artists.”
Which also means advising and providing institutions with information on their constitutional obligations, including students' artwork.
“Some administrators aren't aware of the policy or how their actions might be threatening students' First Amendment rights,” Hutchful said.
While restoring Zarfati-Eirmann's work might not be possible now that she's graduated, Hutchful said she wanted to work with Principal Tyler Weideman and the district so the violation of the policy going forward wasn't an issue.
“We want to make sure the student whose voice has been silenced (has the opportunity to be) heard,” Hutchful said.
Hutchful then cited Hazelwood School District v. Kuhlmeier, in which the Supreme Court voted 5-3 that the school district did exercise editorial authority over school publications under certain conditions.
“Educators did not offend the First Amendment by exercising editorial control over the content of student speech so long as their actions were 'reasonably related to legitimate pedagogical concerns,'" the opinion states.
“This was work for a class that met all the requirements for the class, didn't violate any of the guidelines and had been up for months,” Hutchful said. “The only reason it was removed was discomfort. (That doesn't) meet the bar.”
Hutchful cited the Mill River Unified Union School District's own policy regarding expression, whereby students retain the ability to express themselves “provided they do not materially and substantially interfere with the orderly operation of the school and the rights of others.”
The policy cites self-expression that is libelous, defamatory, obscene, lewd, vulgar, profane, violates state, federal or local laws, advocates the use of potentially harmful substances and materials such as alcohol, incites violence or “interferes with or advocates interference with the rights of any individual or the orderly operation of the schools and their programs.”
“District representatives may exercise editorial control over the style and content of student speech in school-sponsored expressive activities, such as class work or a school newspaper, so long as their actions are reasonably related to legitimate pedagogical concerns,” the online policy states.
Zarfati-Eirmann said the support from the community and the Chaffee made her feel mostly justified, save for lingering frustration over the incident. She said she's happy her artwork will be available for the world to see after a year's worth of effort.
Her photographs, which displayed fully-clothed people bound by a Japanese form of rope-tying called Shibari, were taken down in May in a last-minute decision on the day of her advanced placement art exhibition.
“The subject for the materials was not appropriate for a public school setting,” Weideman said in a previous interview. “That was the first time I saw the material. ... The artwork was not in public view. I had never seen it in the building before. If it was hung up, it was very obscure.”
After requesting the artwork be taken down, Weideman said the incident sparked future ongoing discussions with what would be deemed appropriate to display as art in the school.
“The images reflected students being tied up,” Weideman said. “Even though I know that is an art form, seeing the students tied up is not appropriate.”
Weideman's decision to censor the photographs was criticized by Poultney High School visual arts teacher Melissa Kristiansen, who said she saw one of the photographs picturing a fully-clothed woman tied with a bright-green rope.
“To me it represents the female potential being bound,” Kristiansen said. “With the #MeToo movement this again speaks to many women. ... I have had students create paintings of the female figure being bound or silenced. I have had no problem exhibiting them. ... This is why we take students to galleries and museums. Art makes you think and opens you up to new possibilities. ... We are also a 7-12 school. I would have hung the photo.”
