Responding to a “challenging year,” officials at Central Vermont Medical Center have submitted a budget that requests a commercial rate increase of 8.5%, which president and COO Anna Noonan said is necessary to continue serving the health care needs of its community.
“We submitted the budget that we feel we need to continue to provide the same high-quality care and services that our community and Central Vermonters have really come to expect,” Noonan said
Two years ago, CVMC was granted a 0.7% commercial increase. Last year, the commercial rate was increased by just under 6%.
Vermont hospitals submit their budgets to the Green Mountain Care Board for approval. The budget is presented and explained at public hearing, which includes the opportunity for public input, before the GMCB decides whether or not to approve the proposal.
Central Vermont Medical Center is responding to what Jeff Tieman, president and CEO of the Vermont Association of Hospitals and Health Systems called a “double whammy” after Gov. Phil Scott issued an order in March that postponed elective surgeries in Vermont hospitals.
“Hospitals in Vermont, as they are around the country, are continuing to manage and recover from the financial distress caused by all the unexpected factors that came with COVID-19 including, most predominantly a drop in revenue when we stopped doing elective procedures and a correlating increase in expenses to make sure we could manage the new procedures and equipment and supply of PPE (personal protective equipment) that was needed,” he said.
Noonan said when the state order reduced some of the services offered by the Berlin hospital, some staff reductions were made. But Noonan said fewer than 20 people were put on furlough and all have since returned to work.
Instead of reducing staff, employees were repurposed to support new services like a pop-up screening and testing center, an orthopedic and express care clinic, an acute respiratory clinic and screening services that check everyone coming into the hospital facilities by taking each visitor’s temperature and asking each visitor a set of screening questions.
CVMC uses thermal scanners to monitor the temperature of staff and visitors as they come in. She said that system, which she believes CVMC was the first in the state to adopt, has saved money and allowed some staffers to return to their original positions.
Hospital budgets were submitted in August but even though Vermont has seen progress in slowing the spread of COVID 19, things could change quickly, especially if Vermont began to see an increase in cases, as has happened in other states.
Because of the uncertainty, the budget that is currently before GMCB was created using data from the first quarter of the current fiscal year, Noonan said.
“We did not attempt to project into future what the demands might be for responding to COVID,” she said.
The proposed budget anticipates increases in pharmaceuticals as well as salaries and benefits. A little more than half of the money spent on pharmaceuticals is for cancer drugs.
Revenues were decreased this year for Vermont hospitals because of the prohibition against elective procedures. Noonan said the University of Vermont Health Network, which includes CVMC, Porter Hospital and the University of Vermont Medical Center, planned to “try very hard not to shut down those primary sources of revenue.”
“Not just because they’re sources of revenue but because patients need that care,” she said.
The decision to cease elective procedures was made by state officials but Noonan said members of the UVM network had worked with Scott and Dr. Mark Levine, commissioner of the Vermont Department of Health, as information was collected allowing state officials to make decisions about the Vermont response to COVID.
“We’re in close contact with the governor, and we really appreciate both he and Dr. Levine’s support and interest in hearing from people that are closer to some of these conversations and questions while it’s unfolding,” she said.
Noonan said the network staff wasn’t pushing the state to take a position but could provide information.
She pointed out that 35% to 45% of PPE was used in surgery, so when PPE was in short supply, one method used to keep PPE available was shutting down certain medical procedures.
Noonan said she had spoken with supply-chain staff for the UVM network on Wednesday and said she was assured there was sufficient PPE in the event of a surge of new cases.
The budget proposal reflects the deferment of capital projects by all members of the UVM network, Noonan said, as the focus is on COVID.
The operating margin for the proposed budget is 0.47%, which Noonan said was a slight increase from this year when CVMC is expected to break even.
The public hearing before GMCB on the CVMC budget, which will take place remotely as with all of this year’s budget presentations, will begin at 8:30 a.m. Aug. 24.
The call-in number is 802-828-7667 and the dial-in number is 829 674 038#. Go online to tinyurl.com/y2neo3fv to join the meeting via the Microsoft Teams application. Attendees are asked to hit the mute button on their devices unless they are speaking to the presenters or the GMCB.
