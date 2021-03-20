Two men are facing felonies based on the alleged theft of four chainsaws, worth almost $2,300 from a Brandon barn in December with one of the men also charged with a felony related to a high-speed chase on Route 7 the day after the alleged theft.
Joey Sherwood, 30, of Leicester, pleaded not guilty on March 15 in Rutland criminal court to one felony count each of burglary, possession of stolen property worth more than $900 and negligent driving while attempting to avoid law-enforcement officers and one misdemeanor count of driving at an excessive speed.
Sherwood was released without bail, but ordered not to have contact with the man who reported his chainsaws had been stolen, not to drive and not to possess any drugs without a valid prescription.
Craig M. Frasier III, 31, of Brandon, also pleaded not guilty on March 15 in Rutland criminal court to a felony charge of possession of stolen property worth more than $900.
Frasier was released without bail, but ordered not to have contact with the man who reported his chainsaws were taken.
The charges are based on affidavits written by Lt. Rodney Pulsifer, of the Brandon Police Department, who said Kirk Thomas reported to him on Dec. 15, that tools, which included an angle grinder and a hammer drill, had been taken from his barn workshop on Wheeler Road. Thomas estimated the total value of the tools at about $2,740.
When Pulsifer asked about anyone who might know the tools were there, Thomas said Sherwood, a former employee, had come by recently to ask if Thomas had any openings. Thomas said he told Sherwood he was not hiring.
Pulsifer said Brandon Police Chief Christopher Brickell had gone by Frasier’s home on Dec. 16 and seen a silver Subaru registered to Sherwood. Brickell was looking into a noise complaint that allegedly involved the Subaru.
While driving by the Subaru to get to Frasier’s door, he saw a socket drill in the Subaru, the affidavit said.
Later that day, Brickell saw the Subaru on Franklin Street. He learned that Sherwood’s license to drive had been civilly suspended.
Brandon police began to pursue Sherwood but he didn’t stop. According to Brickell, he followed on a few streets, including Route 7, but ended the chase when he noted he was driving a little more than 100 mph and was unable to overtake the Subaru.
Brickell said he learned deputies with the Rutland County sheriff’s department had deployed a spike strip and deflated at least one of the Subaru’s tires but Sherwood continued driving.
The car was later found parked outside a home in West Rutland. Sherwood called police to say he wanted to report his Subaru had been stolen.
“I contacted Sherwood by phone and advised him that before he decided to report his car as stolen, I knew that not to be true as he had just fled from me,” Brickell wrote in a separate affidavit.
He said Sherwood immediately told him he knew he was in trouble and left the West Rutland home to speak with police.
Pulsifer said after Sherwood turned himself in, he turned over a socket drill and an angle grinder. On Dec. 21, Thomas came to the Brandon police station and identified the angle grinder as his.
Pulsifer said police learned, while working on another case on Jan. 4, that Frasier had allegedly sold a chainsaw to his father. That chainsaw was returned to Thomas.
According to the affidavit, Pulsifer spoke with Craig Frasier Jr. on Jan. 4. Frasier Jr. confirmed his son had sold him a chainsaw and said Frasier III had gotten the chainsaw from a car in which, Frasier Jr, said, there were at least four other chainsaws.
Pulsifer said he interviewed Frasier III on Jan. 12. He said Frasier admitted he sold a chainsaw to his father and that he knew it was stolen but denied he was with Sherwood when the chainsaws were allegedly stolen.
Pulsifer said Thomas came back to the police station on Feb. 2 with two chainsaws. He said the chainsaws, the last of the four taken, were returned to him by a tire store owner who said Frasier had sold them to him.
The prices of the four chainsaws was estimated at about $2,270 in the affidavit.
If Sherwood is convicted of all the charges against him, he could be sentenced to up to more than 30 years in jail. Frasier could be sentenced to up to 10 years in jail if convicted.
