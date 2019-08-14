A New York man, sentenced to seven years in federal prison last month for possessing a gun at the Hide-A-Way Tavern in April 2018, was due to change his plea Tuesday to related local charges but the hearing was delayed because he’s in jail.
Jamal Hall, 41, of Troy, New York, pleaded guilty in April in federal court to possessing a firearm. Hall was not allowed to have a gun because he was convicted of several charges that were punishable by more than a year in prison.
Rutland County State’s Attorney Rose Kennedy said the charges to which Hall was expected to enter a guilty plea Tuesday in Rutland criminal court included one felony count each of aggravated operation of a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent and negligent driving while attempting to elude law-enforcement officers.
Court records said a plea by waiver was not possible for felony charges.
Kennedy said she would have to reach out to the federal penal system to arrange to have Hall brought to Rutland.
She said she didn’t know how long it would take because she hadn’t arranged for prisoner transportation from a federal prison before. However, she said she is in the process of learning the system in order to bring Frank Weir back to Rutland County.
Weir, 57, pleaded guilty in March in Rutland criminal court to a single charge of second-degree murder after admitting he killed Donna Marzilli in February 2016. Weir entered an agreement with the state in which he would be sentenced to 20 years to life in prison but all of the jail time will be suspended except for eight years.
However, Weir is currently serving a sentence of more than five years in a federal prison for possessing a Thompson U.S. Navy 1928 sub-machine gun, .45 caliber, made by Colt, and possessing a gun with an obliterated serial number.
Weir is scheduled to be sentenced in Rutland criminal court in September.
The charges against Hall were based on an April 2018 incident during which Hall was involved in a fight at the Hide-A-Way Tavern in Rutland. After a man allegedly tried to hit Hall, he produced a .40 caliber FNH handgun and fired a shot into the floor of the bar. No one was hurt during the shooting.
Hall fled the bar and threw the gun into a trash can. The gun was found the next day, still loaded, and seized by the Rutland City Police Department.
Hall’s possession of the gun was covered under the federal charge, which was filed after a grand jury returned an indictment in June 2018.
Rutland County State’s Attorney Rose Kennedy filed local charges against Hall based on the incident that resulted in his arrest.
On Aug.2, 2018, police received a tip from a Proctor woman who said Hall had borrowed her car to go to the store but after 12 hours, he hadn’t returned.
Knowing Hall was driving north from Manchester, troopers pulled him over when they spotted him driving on Route 7 in Mount Tabor. Hall allegedly drove off after the trooper who stopped him and got out of his cruiser.
According to police, Hall was followed through Danby and Wallingford, passing numerous other vehicles, crossing the center line into oncoming traffic and reaching speeds of 100 mph.
Hall evaded tire spikes in Clarendon by going over the grassy median of Route 7 and driving north in the southbound lane, police said, but officers from Rutland City set out spikes that deflated two of the tires. Police said Hall continued through the city, running multiple red lights before crashing into a vehicle stopped at an intersection.
After the crash, Hall got out of the car and ran across all four lanes of South Main Street before being taken into custody at the fairgrounds.
In addition to the felonies, Hall is facing one misdemeanor count each of grossly negligent driving and leaving the scene of a crash that caused property damage.
