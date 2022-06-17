There was little real consensus and some expressed frustration at the end of a meeting that went beyond the scheduled two hours Wednesday as residents met with local officials and Sean Brown, commissioner of the Vermont Department for Children and Families (DCF) to discuss the effects of the presence of homeless people in what had served as a hotel. The meeting was held at Rutland Middle School.
Brown said some of the lax policies that had been put into place because of the pandemic will end in about two weeks, and promised services would continue for people who don’t have stable homes. Questions remained about how long that will last and what support can be provided to local police who have been answering an increased number of calls at the Cortina Inn, which had once been the Holiday Inn.
David Wolk, former Castleton University president and Rutland Schools superintendent, who served as moderator on Wednesday, asked if there was anyone in the crowd of about 150 people who represented the ownership of the hotel, but no one responded.
Many who attended and spoke identified themselves as residents of the hotels or members of a Life Intervention Team, hired to manage the situation, but others said they were residents nearby who had been victims of crime or vandalism.
Brown told the audience that he was there “in the spirit of collaboration and solutioning.”
He explained that general assistance emergency housing had existed in Vermont for decades but with more restrictive eligibility and state funding. Before the pandemic, the annual budget was $6 million and 150 to 300 households or individuals might be provided a place to stay during an event such as a severe cold snap.
After Gov. Phil Scott declared a state of emergency because of COVID-19, state leaders decided that because of the risk of viral transmission in a congregate setting, the restrictions would be waived.
Brown said the situation was exacerbated by a lack of available and affordable housing.
With the changes resulting from the pandemic, more than 500 households or individuals are being served. At its peak, the system was providing shelter for about 2,100 households.
“We quickly realized that this was straining communities, particularly communities that had a large number of hotels participating in the program, and so we started to work to increase the services available in the program,” Brown said.
He said DCF staff worked with security companies, designated mental health agencies and food providers, who were contracted to reduce the need for hotel residents to leave their rooms and risk spreading COVID.
However, Brown added, those efforts were being funded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), and the funding expires at the end of June.
When vaccines became available, around the time of the 2021 legislative session, the Vermont Legislature directed DCF to start winding down the less restrictive homeless protection program. The transition was paused when the omicron and delta variants of COVID were spreading, but by July 1, the state is expected to return to the pre-pandemic level of housing assistance.
Brown said this means that rules that had been more lax during the pandemic because of concerns about Vermonters potentially carrying COVID and being unable to isolate will be in effect again. He said people who are provided housing in a hotel setting but break the rules, will be asked to leave and could be barred from re-entering for 30 days. DCF staff may be able to help a resident find another room at a different hotel.
The return to pre-pandemic conditions will also be temporary, Brown said, as the state moves toward a transitional program supported by federal funds.
With $350 million awarded to Vermont, DCF will facilitate the development of occupancy agreements between a family and a hotel and the application for funding to pay monthly rent for a room.
But Brown noted that Vermont has an ongoing housing crisis. He said DCF staff have found permanent housing for about 1,800 families since the start of the pandemic but the lack of affordable housing and other factors have added new families to the homeless population with about 1,635 families considered homeless in Vermont as of Wednesday.
In Rutland, there are about 325 households, about 400 adults and more than 110 kids, Brown added.
“That’s a staggering statistic that there are 114 homeless kids living in hotels. None of us think that’s an ideal situation, but at this point, it’s a roof over their head, and it allows them a place to call home. It’s not a great place to call home. It’s not permanent housing,” he said.
Brown said Vermont has spent almost $10 million in the Rutland area to provide services beyond the money provided for rent.
Many questions were raised of the panel members, who included Rutland Mayor David Allaire; Rutland City Police Cmdr. Greg Sheldon; Don Chioffi, chair of the Rutland Town Select Board; and Rutland Town Police Chief Ed Dumas.
A woman who identified herself as Wanda and said she lived in one of the hotels said she was there because she was getting $800 a month from her Social Security and couldn’t afford different housing.
“Where are the apartments for the low, low income people,” she asked to a round of applause. “I cannot afford to pay $1,000 a bedroom or $1,000 for a studio. You can’t do it with my income.”
Dick Courcelle, CEO of the Community Care Network and Rutland Mental Health, told Brown “it’s not my nature to call out public officials in public” but said Vermont is not providing funding to his agency to deal with the mental health needs that he said were “coming from the hotel.”
“In addition, let me state again the state of Vermont has for decades woefully, inadequately funded the community mental health (and) substance-use disorder system in this state and because it has done so, we are seeing the result. We are unable to respond. We receive a very small amount of money which each year, we have to beg for … The fact of the matter is that we have been capped, the entire designated agency system has been capped with funding for four going on five years,” he said.
Courcelle said his staff “can’t keep up” with the need.
Founder of the Life Intervention Team Karim Chapman said his organization was at the hotels to support people during crises involving mental health, substance abuse and other challenges.
“We ask the community to always just help us. Stop pointing fingers and pointing out things that are going wrong and be a part of the solution,” he said.
Chapman asked members of LIT to stand up and many in the audience responded. He said many had “lived experience” or had been homeless at some point in their own lives.
“Can you, please, help us? Please, help us. We need support, not fingers pointing,” he said.
Brown pointed out that the federal funding that will support Vermont’s change from temporary housing to transitional housing is itself temporary and transitional. It will expire July 1, 2023.
“At that point, there is not a concrete plan of what happens next. That is the work that’s going to happen in this upcoming legislative session. Some decisions will need to be made,” he said.
One of the questions that will need to be resolved is whether the state will be able, without federal funding, to support a homeless population of 1,600 families, the number that are being served now.
