Fans of public access television may notice some changes to their program guide starting in mid-February.
These changes will be for the better, said Kevin Christopher, president of Vermont Access Network, an umbrella organization for Vermont’s public access stations, in an interview Monday, but the channel numbers people have gotten used to turning to over the decades will be different.
The good part is, for Comcast subscribers, the public, education, and government access channels (PEG) will now come with standard program guide features, such as the ability to check when specific programs are on, to read descriptions of those programs, search them by voice-remote, and to digitally record them, said Christopher.
“This is part of the resolution for the lawsuit between Comcast and the state,” said Christopher.
He said that in 2015, Comcast had to renew its “certificate of public good” with the Public Utility Commission. The PUC renewed it, but required the cable company to enable the features of its program guide for the PEG stations. Comcast appealed the decision, leading to mediation discussions between it, the state, and Vermont’s PEG stations.
Christopher said this is the result of a compromise, which gets the PEG stations something they’ve been seeking for years. He said when people scroll across the PEG stations on their program guides, all they see is one long bar with a generic label like “government” or “channel 17.” Now they’ll be able to see what meetings and events are playing, along with whatever descriptions the individual stations provide.
Comcast also agreed to give each station $3,500 to advertise the upcoming changes and to rebrand to whatever extent is needed, said Christopher.
He said the change will take place sometime during the week of Feb. 17, though the exact date isn’t known. The PEG stations will be viewable in their traditional locations for three months after the new ones become available, allowing people to transition.
“The interactive programming guide is something we’ve wanted for many years,” said Tom Leypoldt, executive director of PEG TV in Rutland, on Monday.
It will be on each local station to provide data for the program guide, he said, but much of that information is entered already.
Leypoldt said he believes local viewers will make the transition without much hassle. The station hasn’t branded itself around its channel numbers, but some vehicles and equipment do make reference to them, so the $3,500 will go towards updating them as well as getting the information out. The current stations will run informational tickers during their three-month transitional period, letting viewers know what’s happening.
Rob Chapman, executive director of Onion River Community Access Media (ORCA Media), said in an interview that he also doesn’t expect major hurdles when it comes to moving channels, or rebranding.
Not every PEG station has it so good, namely Chittenden Community Television, known to those in the Burlington area as Channel 17 Town Meeting TV.
Channel 17 Channel Director, Meghan O’Rourke, said in an interview Monday the $3,500 is a start, but since it began operating in 1992 the station has been known by its number. She said the station plans to work with its local partners on rebranding, and expects that because many of its audience members are usually after something specific, a certain board’s meetings for example, they won’t have too much trouble finding it.
For PEG TV in Rutland, what’s on channel 15 will move to channel 1075, the government access channel currently on channel 21 will shift to 1085, and the education programming on channel 20 will move to channel 1095.
For ORCA, the public station will move to 1075, ORCA government will be found on 1085, and ORCA educational programs will be on 1095.
Channel 17 programming in Burlington will move to channel 1087.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
