MONTPELIER — Citing dwindling federal funds, the state on Wednesday announced changes to the rental and utility assistance programs launched during the pandemic.
As of Oct. 1, the Vermont Emergency Rental Assistance Program will stop accepting applications. Applicants that are at 30% of the area median income, which amounts to $28,000 for a family of three, will see the benefit reduced to 70% through March 31.
Applicants who are at between 30% and 80% of the area median income — $43,000 per year for a family of three — will see a 70% reduced benefit come Oct. 1. It’ll be 50% on Nov. 1, with benefits ending Nov. 30.
For utility assistance, benefits drop to 70% on Oct. 1 and end on Dec. 31.
For transitional housing, applications stop Oct. 1.
The General Assistance Transitional housing program will continue.
The changes were explained at an online news conference on Wednesday.
“These changes have been funded through the federal emergency rental assistance program, which was implemented to address the COVID pandemic,” said Jenney Samuelson, Vermont secretary of human services. “This extraordinary level of emergency funding has helped the state provide relief for tenants and landlords at a time when many were out of work and feeling the economic impacts of the pandemic, including massive closures during that time.”
She said the response to the pandemic is entering a new phase, and the state is looking to wind down many federally funded programs.
“As a result of the money running out, we have to begin the wind down of programs that were set up to address the short-term issues associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, including the rental assistance program,” she said.
She emphasized that the program that puts otherwise homeless individuals in hotels during the winter will continue.
“In supporting families with our community partners for this unprecedented amount of funding we have learned a lot,” she said. “We need to leverage this new understanding and knowledge, capitalize on our creativity and work with our community partners and legislators in the coming weeks and months to develop a sustainable medium- and long-term plan for supporting those in need of housing in our state.”
Douglas Farnham, deputy secretary of administration, said these changes are around the $321 million Vermont received in federal money for emergency rental assistance. These funds came in two waves — the first with $169 million; the second with $159 million. Each wave had different rules on how it could be spent.
“Basically, the structure of that is you must spend at a certain pace or you will encounter a recapture,” he said. “The second factor I’d like to make sure is on everyone’s radar is on Sept. 30 that first tranche, that $169 million ... becomes unavailable to cover any rents going forward after Sept. 30.”
He said this new structure was put in place to help the most people and the most vulnerable. Without changes, the federal funds would be gone before the end of the calendar year.
Kathleen Berk, director of the Vermont State Housing Authority that administers the rental assistance program, said changes in guidance from the U.S. Treasury issues in March required Vermont to alter its plans for spending these funds.
She said those currently receiving permanent assistance, such as Section 8, will no longer be eligible for VERAP funds.
A full list of changes was posted to the housing authority website at erap.vsha.org online.
Sean Brown, commissioner of the Department for Children and Families, said no new applications will be accepted for transitional housing after Oct. 1.
“That only impacts the transitional housing program,” he said. “We will still be running the emergency housing program, and we still will have an adverse weather policy in place. So, combined with the existing households in the transitional housing program and the backstop of the emergency housing program and the adverse weather policy, all vulnerable households will have access to housing on the level we’ve had in prior winters.”
House Speaker Jill Krowinski, D-Burlington, and President Pro Tempore of the Senate Becca Balint, D-Windham, released a joint statement on Wednesday stating that VERAP was incredibly helpful to Vermonters and that everyone knew the federal aid was temporary.
“However, the changes the Administration announced today are unexpected, and may create serious problems for many renters who were relying on continued support to get back on their feet,” they stated.
They said many pre-existing social services still will be in play and working to help people.
“However, we are very concerned that the proposed changes happened without consulting an engaged group of stakeholders who have been working on these issues for years,” they stated. “We’re also concerned that as members of the legislature, we still don’t have clear and detailed information from the Administration about how we arrived at this point, how many people will be impacted, and what other supports are available to Vermonters during this transition.”
