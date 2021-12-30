PITTSFORD — Changes in town leadership, a new Dollar General, and new solar projects made the news in 2021.
In August, John Haverstock, town manager for the past 13 years, announced he’d be leaving the job by March. He told the Herald he was thinking about leaving before the pandemic, but didn’t wish to leave the town grappling with such a crisis while looking for his replacement. The board has been working with the Vermont League of Cities and Towns, as it has in the past, to search for a new manager. Haverstock used to be an attorney in Connecticut. He served four years on the Windsor, Connecticut, Town Council before coming to Pittsford. He oversaw the removal of the Kendrick Pond Dam on Sugar Hollow Brook in 2014. Select Board members spoke highly of his organizational skills and overall professionalism.
In May, Jennifer Popp became the town’s newest recreation director, replacing Nelson Brown, who’d served five months and decided to move on for personal reasons. Popp has lived in town for 22 years, has a background in education and knowledge of social media.
In July, the board took the somewhat unusual measure of offering a $500 reward for any information leading to an arrest in connection with vandalism done to the Depot Road Covered Bridge. Selectman David Mills initiated the discussion after noticing graffiti on the bridge. It doesn’t appear the offer of a reward generated any leads.
After several years in the permitting phase, the Dollar General at the bottom of Plains Road was finally built. The work began in late September.
The town also saw two large solar arrays proposed, one by DG Vermont Solar LLC for a project off Adams Road, the other on Kendall Hill Road, by ER Kendall Hill Solar LLC. Both are 2.2 megawatt projects. The town has expressed some concerns about the Adams Road project, mainly due to its proximity to town walking trails.
