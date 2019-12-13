A rule change to the food stamp program, expected to take effect April 1, is feared by some to be the first among several.
Drake Turner, food security advocacy manager at Hunger Free Vermont, said in an interview Friday that the Trump Administration, through the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) proposed several rules changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), known in Vermont as 3SquaresVt, over the course of this past year.
She said there are three rules that were proposed. The public comment period for each has passed. The one taking effect in April affects work requirements for the 3SquaresVt program and was approved Dec. 4. It restricts states’ ability to grant waivers for people living in areas where unemployment is high or where there are fewer jobs available. Turner said it limits the state’s ability to be more responsive to shifts in the economy.
The second rule, which hasn’t been approved yet, affects 3SquaresVt eligibility. It’s estimated that 5,204 Vermont households, representing about 13,000 people, could lose 3SquaresVt benefits completely. Also, it would cost those children the ability to get free meals at school. Turner said this rule also restricts states’ ability to grant waivers for able-bodied adults between certain ages who have no dependents.
The third, and most recently proposed rule change, limits how much the cost of utilities can be factored into a person’s 3SquaresVt benefits. Turner said this rule would affect 26,000 households currently receiving benefits, or about 68% of them. These households would see an average loss of $82 per month.
“The community action agencies were really formed out of something called the War on Poverty, and I think right now the tables have turned so severely I can only call this a War on the Poor,” said Sue Minter, executive director at Capstone Community Action, a Montpelier-based nonprofit community action agency tasked with alleviating poverty. It runs a food shelf and assists people with 3SquaresVt applications.
Minter said proposed cuts to SNAP aren’t popular among members of Congress, and that it appears the Trump Administration is getting around that by using the USDA to tighten SNAP rules instead.
“In my view, this is frankly cruel. I do not think that taking food away from very poor people promotes better participation in the workforce, in fact, it simply compounds the hardships people in poverty face every day, and I say that because of what I see here at our food shelf at Capstone,” Minter said. “The folks coming in our door are folks who are coming here not because they want a handout and that they’re lazy, they’re coming here because they’re in a crisis.”
Many people who turn to assistance programs are doing so because of an unexpected expense, such as a medical bill, according to Minter.
“You’re not going to get more work out of people, which is, I think, the goal of the Trump administration, but you’re going to force thousands of more families to make that impossible choice between food, rent or medical care,” said Minter.
BROC is another community-action group, one that serves Rutland and Bennington counties. BROC CEO Tom Donahue said the proposed change to the utility rule will affect Vermonters more than people in other states.
“Fuel bills in Vermont are higher than in other parts of the country, so this isn’t so uniform across the board that you can apply one rule to everybody and expect the impact to be the same,” he said. “The impact will be more damaging in Vermont.”
Even without tightening restrictions, many people are no longer using food assistance programs because the economy is improving, said Donahue, adding that those still using the benefits are people who need them. He said a far better method for encouraging people would be improving the earned income tax credit and reward people for work rather than punish them for needing assistance.
Disclosure: Executive Editor Steven Pappas is the chairman of the board of directors of Capstone Community Action in Barre.
