A local business is celebrating an expansion that took place in the fall.
“What we did was we bought about 2.5 acres of property from Steve Wilk,” said Dan Kearney, owner of Dan Kearney’s Used Cars at 770 Business Route 4A in Center Rutland. “It also included a (60-by-90-foot) steel building, which you can really see.”
Kearney’s business is next to Wilk Paving Inc. Kearney opened 41 years ago and has been changing with the industry ever since.
He said Monday the 2.5 acres between his business and Wilks consisted of a small mountain of ledge, which had to be hammered out. Casella Construction did the work, which Kearney said he’s pleased with.
Kearney said he bought the plot for $275,000 from Wilks in March, though he’d wanted to do so for a few years by then. He’s not sure yet what to do with the steel building that came with the land.
“We put a new roof on it, that was $52,000, and put 5 inches of insulation on the outside of the roof,” he said. “It needs new insulation in the walls, it needs doors and windows, nothing will happen until spring.”
It’s being used for storage right now, but it hasn’t seen much use outside that since the 1970s, according to Kearney. He thinks it may become a repair shop or a showroom or some combination of uses.
Leveling the land and building the new lot took about five weeks and wrapped up the week of Thanksgiving, he said.
“During the process of leveling the property we had to move everything off of here because where they were hammering and rock was going everywhere,” he said.
Most of that material remains on site and was used to build the base of the new lot.
Kearney said his dealing with Casella was relatively informal. They began work under a “handshake” agreement as to the final cost.
He said Casella didn’t charge him for $10,000 worth in work and he ended up only paying about $120,000 for the project.
“I was very, very pleased. I would recommend them, they’re fine people, they’re an asset to this community and I enjoyed working with them 110 percent,” he said.
Kearney’s business began as a “Tuffkote” rust-proofing and didn’t start selling used cars until 1983. He said his business model took its cues from the funeral home industry. According to Kearney, many funeral homes also operate as furniture stores doing business in whatever industry is in demand that day.
“When we weren’t busy rust-proofing we’d bring a car in, we had a lift, we’d wash it, we’d clean it, we’d do this and that and we’d put it out for sale,” said Kearney. “In the first year I sold 12, then it was 20, then it was 40, 50, 60 and on and on.”
A little over a decade ago, Kearney’s started dealing in lightweight trailers. Kearney said his dealership started selling Little Guys products in 2005. He said he purchased 21 Little Guys trailers and has since expanded to sell several different brands.
“The industry was going through a terrible time then. It hit the skids, the problem was there was too much big product, people had small cars,” he said, adding that the trailer market didn’t get bad until about 2007.
“A lot of dealers that took them on were looking for instant gratification because they were saddled with the big ones and they weren’t selling,” he said. “The little ones didn’t exactly take right off. The first year I had them I had 21 of them and we sold three the first year. It’s pretty hard to cut those up and eat them.”
Ultimately his business came to specialize in selling lightweight trailers, which Kearney says sell well because most people have a vehicle capable of towing them.
“We have bigger, longer ones but it’s the lightweight towables that make the phone ring,” he said. “Most of the dealers don’t bother with those because they want huge profits and there’s not huge profits in small trailers.”
They’re popular, though, he said.
“Last year we sent two trailers to Minnesota, this year I think we sent three to Florida; we had a guy come last week from the tip of Maine on the Canadian border, it was seven hours one-way to buy a trailer,” he said.
He said the idea to expand the Kearney’s footprint came in 2015 after a fire caused heavy damage to the inside of the main office.
“It blackened the entire inside of the building, we had to move out of the building from May 1, we moved back in Dec. 1, we had to redo all the electrical, the heating, these offices are all new, everything is new,” he said. “The fire never left the building, it buckled the roof but it didn’t break through.”
He said the fire, which did $250,000 in damage, was caused by a cordless drill that had been left on a workbench.
We all know you are "Nice Guys"!! Have known if for years!! [thumbup]
