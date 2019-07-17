A New York man is facing a charge that he was driving while under the influence of alcohol, which could become his ninth conviction for drunken driving, based on an alleged incident that happened in Killington more than 10 years ago.
Lawrence D. Bond, 62, of Mastic Beach, New York, pleaded not guilty in Rutland criminal court to a felony charge of driving under the influence of alcohol on Jan. 12, 2009.
Bond’s case had been scheduled for a one-day trial on July 1, 2009.
Court records indicate that Bond did not appear at a court date in January 2010. An arrest warrant was issued March 17, 2010.
On Friday, Bond was back in Rutland criminal court after the arrest warrant was served and he was arrested.
The charges against Bond were based on an affidavit written by Trooper Joseph Duca Jr., of the Vermont State Police, who said police responded to a report of a truck stuck in a snow bank near the Killington Base Lodge on Jan. 2, 2009, around midnight.
Duca said a constable at the scene told him Bond was the driver of the Chevrolet pickup at the scene.
The affidavit said Duca saw signs that Bond was impaired.
He said Bond told him that the truck had gotten stuck in the snow bank 90 minutes before police arrived.
Around 1 a.m Jan. 3, 2009, Bond declined to provide a breath sample, but around 2:20 a.m. at the Rutland State Police barracks, he provided a sample that indicated his blood-alcohol content was 0.163%.
The legal limit for driving in Vermont is 0.08%.
Duca said Bond told him that he and his passenger drank beer in the truck after it got stuck in the snow bank, but the affidavit said police found no evidence that anyone had been drinking in the truck.
Attorney Matthew Hart, who represents Bond, said his client wasn’t aware of the warrant for his arrest.
“He found out, purely by circumstance. He went to a local facility, a jail, where his son was being detained for failure to pay a fine. He was going there to pay the fine. At the time when he appeared at the jail, they said, ‘Looks like there may be a warrant out. Let’s check this out.’ He said, ‘Fine, go ahead and check it out.’ They did. At that time he was taken into custody. Pretty much, very much a surprise to him. He had been driving in New York, renewing his license. He had been pulled over for speeding. He had no idea. He thought that this case was resolved,” Hart said.
Hart said Bond wanted to resolve the case as soon as possible.
“Basically, his main concern is to get out of jail. He’s been in jail now 30 days. His business is starting to suffer, not to mention his employees. He’s been able to continue to pay them, but he needs to get back on the job site, get jobs, submit voucher et cetera,” he said.
In 2009, Bond put down $2,000 toward a $20,000 bail Hart said Bond would be willing to put up another $1,500.
Acting Judge Adele Pastor asked if Bond had as many as eight or nine prior convictions for driving under the influence of alcohol.
Hart said Bond has convictions from 1981, 1982, 1984, 1987 and 1990. Since his arrest in 2009, Bond has not faced new charges of drunken driving.
Hart said he expected the case to go to trial and called it a “very defensible case.”
If convicted of the charge, Bond could be sentenced to up to five years in jail. His next court date has been scheduled for Nov. 13.
