The U.S. Attorney's Office in Vermont has decided to drop 10 felony charges against the fourth defendant in the EB-5 criminal fraud case in the Northeast Kingdom.
Jong Weon Choi, also known as Alex Choi, of South Korea, has remained on the run since he was indicted in Vermont with three American business colleagues in May 2019.
Choi, 61, was convicted in South Korea for financial fraud in 2016 in connection with AncBio Korea, the Vermont indictment noted. A proposed venture in Newport was tailored after the project in Korea and was funded by the EB-5 program that provides green immigration cards in exchange for $500,000 investments, officials said.
The U.S. Attorney's Office in Vermont made a request to the Republic of Korea for evidence and testimony in 2017.
"While the government has obtained various materials from Korea pursuant to this request, it has been unable to obtain what it now believes to be important evidence relating to the case against Choi," according to the dismissal motion filed on behalf of U.S. Attorney Nikolas "Kolo" Kerest in Vermont.
Chief Federal Judge Geoffrey W. Crawford signed the dismissal order Monday morning for Choi, who the government maintained was a "hidden partner" in the fraud.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.