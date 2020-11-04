MIDDLETOWN SPRINGS — Robin Chesnut-Tangerman said he won’t seek a recount in the race to represent the Rutland-Bennington House district, despite losing it by 32 votes.
Chesnut-Tangerman is a Democratic/Progressive candidate first elected in 2014. He ran against Republican, Sally Achey. Both live in Middletown Springs. The other towns in the district are Tinmouth, Wells, Pawlet and Rupert.
“I called Sally this morning and congratulated her,” said Chesnut-Tangerman on Wednesday. “It’s certainly well within the parameters for a recount, but I think the margin is too large. I’ve never seen a recount change 32 votes, so I think it is time to congratulate her and move on, and not divide the community further.”
He said the divisions in the Rutland-Bennington district mirror the ones seen nationally.
“It used to be, there are always the concerns about taxes, about what is the appropriate role of government, and that’s a completely valid and ongoing discussion and ripe fodder for debate, but when it’s cast as this, ‘you’re a socialist and you’re leading us down the road to turn Vermont into Venezuela,’ there’s a lot less room for debate there,” he said.
During his time in the Legislature, Chesnut-Tangerman supported broadband expansion, helping low-income Vermonters with raising the minimum wage and offering paid family leave, and curbing climate change. He said he feels the foundation has been laid in Vermont for solid broadband expansion, but more can be done to address poverty.
He said what frustrated him about the climate change debate was that it often centered around carbon reduction, and those opposed to reduction efforts would always talk about a carbon tax. What often got left out of the discussion was how to manage what climate changes are occurring.
“How do we build the infrastructure to withstand the increased weather events?” he said. “If we get an (Tropical Storm Irene) every 10 years, how do we build for that? And the Global Warming Solution Act really starts to lay that out in utilizing the land in terms of floodplains and building up soil to retain water utilizing forests. It’s much more than just talking about a carbon tax, which is what the fear focuses on.”
The Global Warming Solution Act was vetoed by Republican Gov. Phil Scott, who handily won re-election on Tuesday. Scott’s veto was overridden by the Legislature.
Chesnut-Tangerman said he’s started a new job as a Realtor for a firm in Pawlet and is looking forward to focusing on that for a while, but is open to opportunities to help his community and state.
Achey said Wednesday that she’s been out picking up her campaign’s lawn signs and working with her supporters to plan for the legislative session. She wants to maintain the connections she made while campaigning door-to-door.
“A lot of my emphasis is going to be keeping that connection strong, checking back with people and really becoming a part of these different communities,” she said.
“I think any race that’s this close does indicate that there are very strong opinions within the communities, and I know, certainly in my town, I know a lot of his supporters very well, and I’m hoping that I can reach out to them person-to-person and say, ‘I’ve known you for 20 years in this town, what are your concerns? What would you like to see done?’”
It was hard to keep the campaign polite and civil, she said, and hopes things will get better.
“What Robin and I had agreed on is, it’s time for everybody to move forward from here with civility,” she said. “There were portions of it that were not particularly polite ... but Robin and I had also agreed that one candidate can not necessarily control what their supporters are going to say, what they’re going to do, like running over lawn signs; you can appeal to your supporters to try to keep things calm, but we really don’t have that much control over that.”
While she’s a first-time legislator, Achey has a background in computer technology and doesn’t think she’ll have many barriers if the Legislature continues to meet remotely because of the pandemic. Even so, she hopes some portion of the session will be in-person, perhaps somewhere other than the State House, where social distancing can be more easily managed.
