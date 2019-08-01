A 7-year-old testified Wednesday in Rutland criminal court against the man he accused last year of sexually assaulting him.
The trial of Eric J. Hugerth, 53, of Rutland, on one felony count each of lewd and lascivious conduct with a child, aggravated repeated sexual assault on a child and lewd and lascivious conduct and one misdemeanor count each of giving indecent material to a child and enabling the use of alcohol by a minor, began on Monday.
According to police, the charges against Hugerth came from an incident in June 2018.
At that time, the boy’s mother said she had opened a can of Twisted Tea, a hard iced-tea beverage. The boy said Hugerth made him drink a Twisted Tea once.
The boy’s mother said her son, who was 6 at the time, continued to tell her about alleged incidents with Hugerth including an allegation that he told the boy to fire a .380 caliber pistol into a pillow, which left his thumb injured.
Finally, the boy said he and Hugerth “had sex” on at least three occasions.
In court on Wednesday, allegations were made about a fourth incident of sexual contact.
Police said the boy claimed Hugerth showed him pornographic videos on his computer and told the child to spy on his mother when she had sex, using a hole in the bedroom door covered with a sticker.
When the boy testified Wednesday and was asked if he knew Hugerth, he said Hugerth was a “bad person.”
Attorney Dan Stevens, who represents Hugerth, asked the boy about the way he described Hugerth.
“I’ve been saying that since he did the stuff,” the boy said.
Travis Weaver, the deputy Rutland County state’s attorney who is prosecuting the case, asked about the incident involving the hard iced tea. From the witness stand, the boy said he only had a sip of the beverage. He told Weaver that Hugerth told him the beverage would make him feel better.
“I don’t know if that’s really true,” the boy added.
While the boy often behaved like a child during the time he was on the witness stand, singing into the microphone, playing with Play-Doh and imitating Gary the snail from the cartoon “Spongebob Squarepants,” he sometimes sounded like a product of modern life.
Stevens asked the boy if listening to a statement he had given to police, played on a laptop computer, would refresh his recollection about the interview from 2018. The boy said “yes” and added, “‘Cause I will always believe in technology.”
Also, the boy described how the allegation came to light.
“He told me to keep it a secret, but after awhile, boom, I told,” he said.
Before being questioned by Stevens, the boy ended his testimony with Weaver with a strong declaration.
“This really happened,” he said.
Weaver also called Ed Dumas, chief of the Rutland Town Police Department and an investigator with the Rutland County Child First Advocacy Center, and Chief Christopher Brickell of the Brandon Police Department.
Just before 4 p.m., Weaver said the state had finished presenting its evidence.
Stevens told Judge Thomas Zonay that he was still deciding which witnesses to present today, but he said there was a strong possibility he would finish presenting his evidence today, which would give the case to the jury although the trial had been planned for three days.
A conviction on the charge of repeated sexual assault would carry a minimum of 25 years, which may not be suspended or deferred, and a maximum of life in prison. A conviction for lewd and lascivious conduct with a child has a two-year minimum and a 15-year maximum. The other charges carry a combined eight-year maximum.
