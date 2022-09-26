You could smell it in the air as soon as you arrived. The aroma of hot chili cooking up fresh wafted through crisp morning air, just before 11 a.m. this past Saturday as contestants in Poultney Rotary Club’s 32nd Annual Chili Cook Off set up their booths on Main Street.
There was no charge to compete, and anyone who wanted to enter, could.
“You don’t have to be a resident to cook or to win,” said Ellen Sisco, Poultney Rotary Club's President. “People come from all over the place.”
The chili cookers absorb the cost for their own ingredients, which can be upward of $200 to make enough chili for the estimated 1,500 people that come through every year. Up to 24 cookers can enter, and this year organizers expected between 15 and 20.
“We have some that are repeating participants,” Sisco said.
Every fall for the past three decades, the Poultney Rotary Club has brought its Chili Cook Off to downtown and, on Saturday, Main Street was filled once again for the popular, local favorite fall tradition while local band EnerJazz played standard favorites, including Frank Sinatra’s “Under My Skin.”
Aaron Reid, 39, of Granville, New York, who was setting up with his family, said he decided to enter again because a few years ago he entered and won second place.
“Cherry peppers,” he said, were his secret ingredient.
At Booth 17 across the street, Terry Williams, of Poultney, finished setting up with friends.
“(My) recipe only makes 20 cups and we had to make 10 to 12 gallons. We had to do the math and I hate math,” he joked.
This was his first time entering, and he said he did it because, “it’s good for Poultney, it brings lot of people here (to) see what (we’ve) got.”
And a couple booths away, Poultney resident, Rotary member, and House Rep. Pattie McCoy, R-Poultney, was setting up a meat chili with her husband. As a Rotarian, she wasn't eligible to win.
“We do it just for the fun," she said. "There have been years that we win but then we defer to second place.”
“This is Poultney Rotary’s largest fundraiser of the year,” McCoy said. “It usually brings out 1,500 or so people from the community and all over.”
Attendees buy a mini one-ounce mug for $10, which comes with a ballot. They then stop at each table for samples to decide who should win.
“There’s a prize for the popular vote and then we have three judges from the community, business leaders or new business owners in town that we tap to be one of our judges, and they decide on the best chili,” McCoy said.
This year, first place went to Priscilla Alves, who also won best decorated booth. The second-place winner was Beck Sinclair, and the popular choice was Bonnie Shaw — all local folks.
First prize and most popular both won $300; second place was awarded $250; and the best decorated booth won $150.
“We’re really appreciative of the cookers that come,” said McCoy.
She called it a labor of love, adding, “They buy their own ingredients and set up, (all for) our fundraiser. The money we earn here goes to sponsor a lot of initiatives that we do for the town.”
Those initiatives include providing scholarships, contributions to summer recreation and school programs, the Josh the Otter kindergarten water safety program, food shelf support, and various other community service activities.
The chili cook off may be club’s largest fundraiser but, according to Sisco, what’s made it so popular for so long is all the fun people have.
“We look forward to doing (it), and we try to do it in as big a way as we can,” he said.
