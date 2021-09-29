RUTLAND TOWN — The Select Board voted on Tuesday to censure one of its members for comments he made on Facebook, and to adopt a statement of inclusion, which it had previously rejected.
Selectman Don Chioffi was censured and removed from his committee assignments by a vote of 4-0 with Chioffi abstaining after, an at times heated discussion about posts he’s made online and statements he’s allegedly made in the past.
The Facebook exchange that appeared to spark the action, put forward by Selectman John Paul Faignant, was between Chioffi and Rutland City resident, Willuster Jones.
Jones told the Herald Tuesday that he posted a comment to the Facebook page “Rutland Vermont Think Tank” which read: “People seem to forget Rutland has already made a name change. Red Raiders. Old Rutland pin. Go Ravens!”
His post is in reference to the ongoing debate in Rutland City over the Rutland City Schools mascot. It was the Rutland Raiders, now it’s the Rutland Ravens, though the arguments about it are ongoing. Jones’ post has a photo of an old pin bearing what he said was an old version of the mascot.
Chioffi’s commented, “what the hell is a willuster jones? (sic)”
Jones responded, “That would be my name. Named after my father. Are you going to ask me a real question now or continue to act like a child?”
Chioffi responded, “You and your opinion are just that — a singular view that means absolutely nothing to me — nor to thousands more — you are a puny whining minority bent on changing a proud history — the voters have spoken — birds need to fly away!”
In May, the board voted 4-1 to not adopt a statement of inclusion, with Board Chair Mary Ashcroft being the only “no” vote. The other members felt such a statement wasn’t necessary. At Tuesday’s meeting, Faignant made the motion to suspend the posted agenda to take the resolution up once more.
“However, recent words written by Selectmen Don Chioffi require the (Select Board) to revisit this issue and adopt the following,” stated Faignant on Tuesday. “It has always been the practice of the Town of Rutland to welcome all persons regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, age, or disability, and to treat all persons with respect and dignity. The Town of Rutland has been and will continue to be a place where individuals can live free from discrimination in any of its forms.”
Chioffi took issue with Faignant’s statements against him, calling them inappropriate and discriminatory.
“(A)nd he being a lawyer ought to know better than to indite (sic) any person, including a member of this board without a fair hearing, without any knowledge of a particular situation, and based in innuendo, slander, discrimination, and absolute untruth by people that are playing a political game. They’re bringing ideology and politics into a non-partisan board, which we are, a non-partisan board,” said Chioffi.
The statement of inclusion was adopted by a unanimous vote of the board.
“This is about a whining minority that never is content to lose,” said Chioffi, leading up to the vote. “That minority was the inclusion minority that presented that resolution to us, was fully discussed, and that we fully vetted, and that we voted on and voted 4-1 against putting it in. They weren’t content then and they’re not content now and obviously they found a ruse to be able to bring it up again in front of this board ….”
Selectman Joe Denardo, who participated in the meeting remotely, said he wasn’t in favor of passing the inclusion statement when it was first proposed because he didn’t’ feel it was needed, but in light of Chioffi’s comments he feels it now needs to be said.
“It’s sad that we got here and it’s a shame that people aren’t smart enough to think before they post words on paper or on Facebook,” he said.
Chioffi said that when he wrote “minority” in his exchange with Jones, he meant a political minority, not a racial one. Chioffi believes that a minority of people want the school mascot changed from Raiders to Ravens and cites the results of the March elections, where several pro-Raiders candidates were elected, as evidence of this.
Chioffi is white, Jones is Black. Chioffi claimed he didn’t know Jones’ race nor did he care.
“I was making a statement on Facebook that he represented a puny minority, a whining, puny minority,” said Chioffi. “It had absolutely nothing to do with race.”
Chioffi said his comments on Facebook to Jones were flippant and apologized for them. He then got up from his seat, went across to the room to where Jones was sitting, said he would like to apologize and offered to shake Jones’ hand.
Jones said he accepted Chioffi’s apology, but refused to shake his hand. He reiterated that his issue with Chioffi was that Chioffi had mocked his name.
“No, I was not, nor would I ever make fun of your name,” said Chioffi.
“You were bullying me for my name,” said Jones.
Later, Jones asked Chioffi why his opinions don’t matter to him. Chioffi said Jones’ opinion of the school mascot is what doesn’t matter, because in Chioffi’s view the issue was settled via the March elections. He said he’d respect Jones’ opinion on other matters.
Faignant also brought up other posts Chioffi made on his personal Facebook page. One Chioffi made on Sept. 23, 2020, reads, “The true TRAGEDY is that Breonna Taylor was not smart enough to have a boyfriend who would just open the door and surrender---not confront officers of the law with a weapon and shoot first at them. Unfortunately, she made a very bad choice with this boyfriend---and bad decisions sometimes have very bad consequences.”
Taylor, of Louisville, Kentucky, was shot and killed in her apartment by members of the Louisville Metro Police Department on March 13, 2020. Her death sparked numerous protests and calls for police reform.
“Mr Chioffi appears to be blaming Breonna Taylor who was shot through a wall while she was sleeping, for her own death, because her boyfriend was not aware it was police who were coming into the apartment,” said Faignant.
Faignant brought up another post Chioffi made on his personal Facebook page about attorney Ben Crump, who has represented the family of George Floyd, a Black man who died while in police custody on May 25, 2020. Floyd’s death later became a focal point for the Black Lives Matter movement.
“Ben Crump just said there was systematic racism---REALLY!!---the word is systemic and he is a lawyer--did he get his law degree by mail order? Or maybe just because he was black??” wrote Chioffi.
“These postings satisfy me that Mr. Chioffi has acted in a manner not beholden of this office,” said Faignant. “I don’t care how small the minority is, the majority must respect the minority view in any situation, and it’s the ignoring of the minority view in all of our situations nationwide that lead us to where we are now.”
Chioffi maintained that his comments to Jones on Facebook were being misunderstood.
“Maybe I assumed too much reading comprehension as an English teacher from people, but that’s what I meant,” he said. “If it was taken incorrectly, and it was, I apologize for not being more specific.”
A few members of the public spoke in support of the board adopting the inclusion statement. Some further criticized Chioffi over past statements.
Pat Hunter said a piece Chioffi authored in 2016 that was published in Sam’s Good News has been bothering her. She said most of the piece was Chioffi talking about his father immigrating to the United States. She read a paragraph from it, “I do not begrudge this for others but, until their eyes can be filled with the same tears and their hearts can feel the same joy as mine whenever Old Glory is raised and wafts in the breeze, then know I do not welcome them here; flag burners and America haters, hyphenated Americans, and many similar phonies need not apply to join our country. We have no safe space for them,” she said Chioffi wrote.
She said the last sentence was troubling and seemed to create an unsafe atmosphere.
Chioffi responded by asking Hunter if she was concerned about violence in Portland, Oregon, which he blamed on Black Lives Matter and antifa.
He said many of the comments made against him that evening were curtailing his freedom of speech.
Faignant made the motion to censure Chioffi. It was seconded by Denardo. A somewhat chaotic discussion followed.
“I think you have a long history, frankly, of racist activity,” said Faignant. “I’m personally aware that you used the n-word during a police committee meeting.”
Faignant has accused Chioffi of this before.
“That’s innuendo as well, and you can’t prove it, and you know you can’t,” said Chioffi.
He then called the meeting the “bash Don Chioffi hour.”
After Chioffi was censured, the meeting carried on with other business until it came to discussing a list of questions Chioffi had for the board about the role of the town health officer, a position held by Faignant. Chioffi brought the questions to the last meeting. At this meeting, the board opted to send the questions to the board’s personnel committee.
Chioffi was not happy about this, insisting his questions were for the full board, not the committee.
“You don’t like conservatives on your board, do you?” he said, after the board voted to send the questions to the committee. “You don’t like to answer questions, either.”
Ashcroft asked if Chioffi wished to vote on the matter. He said he did. She said she didn’t hear him. He then said she must be hard of hearing, prompting Denardo to say he was being abusive. Chioffi, speaking while Denardo was talking, criticized him for missing meetings.
Ashcroft said on Wednesday that beside removing him from his committee assignments, being censured doesn’t impact Chioffi’s role as a board member all that much. She said Chioffi had been serving on the committees for the transfer station, buildings and technology, scholarship program, town-wide celebration, water and sewer, and the McKinley Avenue Fire Station.
