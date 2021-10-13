RUTLAND TOWN — A town Select Board member who was censured and stripped of his committee assignments after comments he made on Facebook says he has filed complaints with several state offices over the issue.
On Sept. 28, the Rutland Town Select Board voted 4-0 to censure Select Board member Don Chioffi and to strip him of his committee assignments. This was in response to an exchange Chioffi had with Rutland City resident, Willuster Jones, on Facebook over the mascot being used by the local high school.
Jones had posted to the page “Rutland Vermont Think Tank” a comment that read, “People seem to forget Rutland has already made a name change. Red Raiders. Old Rutland pin. Go Ravens!”
His comment was in reference to the ongoing controversy surrounding the Rutland City Schools mascot, which is being changed from the Rutland Raiders to the Rutland Ravens, though it has not been a smooth transition. Jones’ post had a photo of an old pin bearing what appears to be an older version of the mascot.
Chioffi’s commented, “what the hell is a willuster jones? (sic)” Later in the thread he posted, “You and your opinion are just that — a singular view that means absolutely nothing to me — nor to thousands more — you are a puny whining minority bent on changing a proud history — the voters have spoken — birds need to fly away!”
Chioffi apologized to Jones at the meeting, but maintained that his use of the word “minority” wasn’t a reference to Jones’ race, but to the number of people supporting the Raiders name over those backing Ravens.
Jones is Black.
The move to censure Chioffi was initiated by Select Board member John Paul Faignant, who is also the town’s health officer. At the Sept. 28 meeting, Faignant moved to suspend the agenda to address Chioffi’s Facebook comments. Later in the meeting, Faignant referred to other comments Chioffi has made on Facebook regarding the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, Black people killed by police whose deaths fueled much of the Black Lives Matter movement. Faignant also, as he has in the past, accused Chioffi of using the n-word in a Police Committee meeting, which Chioffi denies.
“I would like to object to the inclusion of any of the remarks offered by Mr. Faignant at the last Select Board meeting, in an illegal maneuver designed to avoid the transparency that’s required of our longstanding policies in this town for operation of our board,” said Chioffi on Tuesday, reading from a prepared statement.
He said Faignant’s actions violated the board’s deliberative rules.
“Secondly, since his motion to suspend the formal agenda was allowed by you, Madam Chair, there was in fact no meeting at all, since the entire published purpose of the meeting was the published agenda, which was then no longer on the table,” said Chioffi.
He accused Ashcroft of allowing, “Mr. Faignant to utter clearly false, misleading, defamatory statements about a fellow board member intended to harm the reputation of that member. That action constituted slander and your duty as chair, at the very minimum, is not to let that conduct take place at our meetings.”
He said Ashcroft would be “furthering an act of libel” if she allowed minutes from the Sept. 28 meeting to be approved.
Finally, he said it was illegal for the board to have censured him and stripped him of his committee assignments. He said his Constitutional rights had been violated and that he was being discriminated against.
He informed the board that on Friday, he filed complaints with the secretary of state, attorney general, and Professional Responsibility Board of the Vermont Judiciary.
He clarified on Wednesday that his complaint to the judiciary was specifically about Ashcroft and Faignant, both of whom are attorneys.
“I want my rightful elected position restored and my equal rights with every other board member restored as you have no legal authority to discriminate against me as a minority member of this board,” he said. “That concludes my statement, Madam Chair, and I object and will vote ‘no’ on the motion to approve these minutes.”
Ashcroft said the minutes would be tabled until more board members were present, as Faignant and Select Board member Sharon Russell were absent.
