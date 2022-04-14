RUTLAND TOWN — A Chittenden man died on Wednesday after his truck hit a utility pole on East Pittsford Road around 9 p.m., according to a press release from the Vermont State Police.
Nathan McPhee, 40, was taken to Rutland Regional Medical Center after the crash where he died from his injuries, police said.
McPhee was driving a 1995 Dodge Ram Truck north on East Pittsford Road when the truck left the road and collided with a power pole.
Police said McPhee was not wearing a seat belt.
Vermont State Police were assisted at the scene by staff from Regional Ambulance and members of the Rutland Town Fire Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.